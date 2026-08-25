Bengaluru Crash Caught On Camera: Hair Stylist Killed After Car Hits Vehicles At Signal

A 33-year-old biker, identified as Naveen, was killed after a car allegedly travelling at high speed crashed into vehicles waiting at the Vignana Nagar signal on Kaggadasapura Main Road in Bengaluru on August 24. The accident occurred when Naveen was reportedly waiting at the traffic signal on his two-wheeler while travelling to work, as per the reports.

According to CCTV footage, a car approached from behind and rammed into vehicles stopped at the junction. The incident has raised renewed concerns over speeding and reckless driving at busy Bengaluru traffic junctions, where two-wheeler riders can be particularly vulnerable in high-impact collisions. The impact was severe, throwing Naveen approximately 50 feet from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and died at the spot.

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Naveen was reportedly working at a cutting shop and was on his way to work when the crash occurred. Reports said the vehicle was allegedly being driven rashly and at high speed when it crashed into the waiting vehicles.

A complaint was registered at the Jeevan Bheema Nagar Traffic Police Station following the accident. Police detained the 63-year-old driver of the car in connection with the crash.

Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the accident, including the speed and manner in which the car was being driven. The vehicle involved in the collision is also being examined as part of the investigation.

The fatal crash comes amid continuing concerns over road safety in Bengaluru, particularly at major junctions where vehicles, motorcycles and scooters converge during busy hours.

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According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), road accidents in India rose 1.5% in 2024 to 487,707. Traffic fatalities also climbed 2.5%, claiming 177,175 lives compared to 172,890 the previous year. Significantly higher than the decade average of 154,000 annual deaths between 2014 and 2023, the 2024 total equates to roughly 485 fatalities a day, or 20.2 per hour. In 2023, the daily rate stood at 473, or 19.7 hourly.

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