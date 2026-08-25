Hyderabad Youth Dies by Suicide After Struggling to Find Job Following US Master’s

A Hyderabad youth, identified as Sai Pradeep, reportedly died by suicide in San Antonio, Texas, on August 21 after struggling to secure employment following completion of his master's degree in the US.

Pradeep, affectionately known as ‘Deepu' among friends and family, moved to the US in 2024 and recently completed a master's degree in computer science from Anderson University College of Business in South Carolina.

Struggling with his job search for four months, he was under a lot of pressure before his death on August 21, said close friends and family members, according to the Times Of India .

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Family and community accounts said Pradeep was reportedly distressed by his inability to find employment and was facing financial pressures. However, the report does not establish unemployment as the sole cause of his death.

During his time in the US, Pradeep also learned Spanish. His cousin Deepthi, who created a GoFundMe campaign, described the achievement as reflecting his curiosity and eagerness to learn. She said his unexpected death had left his parents, family and loved ones facing a profound loss.

By Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had generated $28,602 through 821 individual contributions.

Friends and Pradeep's LinkedIn profile indicated that he had previously worked with Amazon in Hyderabad before moving to the US. Friends remembered him as kind, respectful, professional and genuinely good-hearted. Deepthi also paid tribute to his strength, determination, kindness and love for life.

While, Pradeep 's sister said, "His unexpected passing has left his parents, family, and loved ones with a loss that is difficult to put into words," NDTV quoted.

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A GoFundMe campaign was launched to repatriate Pradeep's body to his home in Dammaiguda, Hyderabad, and cover funeral and related expenses. The fundraiser had collected more than US$27,000 towards its US$35,000 target as of Monday. Any funds remaining after immediate arrangements, according to the campaign, would go towards supporting his parents and their future needs.

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