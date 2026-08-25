ICSI Result June 2026 Out: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download CS Professional Scorecard

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Professional June Result 2026 on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Candidates who appeared for the June session can now check their results and download the scorecard from the official website.

Students can visit the official ICSI website and use the result link to check their marks. After logging in, candidates can download and save their scorecard for future use.

ICSI June Result 2026 Date and Time:

Exam name: Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022)

Result date and time: Aug. 25 at 11:00 a.m.

Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022): Result will be announced today at 2:00 p.m. on Aug. 25

ICSI June Result 2026 Direct Link

Candidates can use this direct link below to check and download their ICSI CS Professional June 2026 result and marksheet: ICSI Exam Results

Steps to Check CS Professional June 2026 Result

Step 1: Visit the official result page: ICSI Exam Results

Step 2: Under Select Examination, choose Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022).

Step 2: Enter your Roll Number in the given field.

Step 3: Enter your 17-digit Registration Number.

Step 4: Check the details carefully and submit the form.

Step 5: Your CS Professional June 2026 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

CS Professional June 2026 Rank Holders

The provisional rank-holder list for the CS Professional June 2026 examination has been released by ICSI.

Rank 1: Khushi Agarwal

Rank 1: Sania Sameer Khan

Rank 2: Vidushi Garg

Rank 3: Harkiran Kaur

ICSI's provisional rank-holder list features the names of 56 candidates in total. These candidates have cleared all papers in one sitting, without taking exemption in any paper.

Check the All India Provisional Merit List Here.

CS Professional Next Exam Schedule

In an earlier notice, ICSI announced that the next CS Professional and Executive Programme examinations under Syllabus 2022 will be held from Dec. 21 to 28, 2026, in the afternoon session. Online enrolment applications, along with the required examination fee, will begin from Aug. 26. https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/Examination/Result_Announcement.pdf

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