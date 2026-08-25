10 Years of UPI: PM Modi Asks Netizens to Share How digital Payments Impacted Their Lives

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) completed 10 years on Tuesday, August 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the occasion with a post on X, saying that UPI's rollout a decade ago marked a "major turning point" in India's digital payments journey.

He also stated that the scale and reach achieved by UPI were something every Indian should be proud of and asked citizens to share how the platform has impacted their lives.

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Reactions and Public Response

The Prime Minister's post prompted discussions around how UPI has changed everyday transactions, from paying shopkeepers and splitting bills to transferring money instantly between bank accounts.

The anniversary also sparked a wave of reactions from banks, financial institutions and digital payment stakeholders celebrating UPI's growth.

Canara Bank, for example, used the 10-year milestone to describe UPI as a transformation in the way Indians pay, while highlighting its evolution from a relatively new payment system to an everyday financial tool.

Industry commentary has also turned toward the next phase of UPI, including questions around the sustainability of the payment ecosystem as transaction volumes continue to rise. One recent industry analysis on LinkedIn noted that UPI's enormous scale brings costs related to infrastructure, cybersecurity, fraud monitoring and dispute resolution.

Press Information Bureau (PIB) Statement

PIB issued a key government release ahead of Tuesday's anniversary highlighting UPI's transformation and described the platform as the backbone of India's digital payments ecosystem.

The release stated how over a decade of operations, UPI has demonstrated extraordinary scale and momentum. Annual transaction volume expanded from just 2 crore transactions in FY 2016-17 to over 24,162 crore transactions in FY 2025-26, representing an almost 12,000‑fold surge in transaction volume. Parallely, transaction value rose sharply from Rs 0.07 lakh crore in FY 2016-17 to approximately Rs 314 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, translating into a more than 4,000‑fold increase in transaction value.

PIB also highlighted UPI's institutional expansion, noting that the number of participating banks had risen from the initial 21 to more than 700. It stated how December 2025 recorded 2,163 crore transactions, which at that time represented the highest monthly volume in UPI's decade-long history.

UPI - Launch and Role in Everyday Payments

UPI was introduced in 2016 and was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) under the regulatory oversight of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The government's anniversary assessment stated that person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions accounted for 63% of UPI's transaction volume, highlighting its use for frequent retail payments. The government also described UPI as having helped make payments quicker and more accessible by allowing users to make bank-to-bak transfers and merchant payments through mobile applications and QR codes.

The anniversary comes as UPI continues to set new records, expand internationally and handle an increasingly large share of India's everyday digital payments.

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