Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 11: Emraan Hashmi Film Leads, Sunny Deol Starrer Struggles

Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 had very different Mondays at the box office, with both films seeing a steep drop in collections. While Emraan Hashmi's film remained comfortably ahead, Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 slipped below the Rs 1-crore mark on Day 11.

Day 11 Box Office Collection

Awarapan 2 collected Rs 2.75 crore net in India on its second Monday, down 68.6% from Rs 8.75 crore on Day 10.

Batwara 1947 saw a sharper fall, earning just Rs 0.35 crore on Day 11, a 73.1% drop from the previous day's Rs 1.30 crore.

The gap between the two films is now getting harder to ignore.

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Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Total Collection

After 11 days, Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 139 crore net in India, while Batwara 1947 stands at Rs 37.15 crore. That puts the difference at Rs 101.85 crore.

The worldwide numbers tell a similar story. Awarapan 2 has grossed Rs 165.75 crore in India and Rs 30.80 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total to Rs 196.55 crore.

Batwara 1947, meanwhile, has earned Rs 44.09 crore gross in India and Rs 8.95 crore overseas, for a worldwide total of Rs 53.04 crore.

How The Box Office Clash Started

The two films were never really neck-and-neck at the box office. Awarapan 2 opened at Rs 22 crore, nearly four times Batwara 1947's Rs 5.75 crore.

Both benefited from the Independence Day weekend. On Saturday, Awarapan 2 jumped to Rs 33.75 crore, while Batwara 1947 rose to Rs 13.50 crore. On Sunday, the gap remained wide, with the Emraan Hashmi-starrer collecting Rs 26 crore against Rs 7.25 crore for the Sunny Deol film.

Weekdays Widened The Gap

The difference only grew once the holiday weekend ended.

Awarapan 2 brought in Rs 9.25 crore on Day 4 and Rs 9.75 crore on Day 5, while Batwara 1947 managed Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.25 crore.

The films then slowed through the rest of the first week. Awarapan 2 collected Rs 6.75 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6 crore on Day 7. Batwara 1947 earned Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.35 crore on the same days.

Second Weekend Gave Both Films A Boost

Both films found some momentum over the second weekend, although Awarapan 2 remained far ahead.

It earned Rs 5.75 crore on Day 8, Rs 8.25 crore on Day 9 and Rs 8.75 crore on Day 10. Batwara 1947 collected Rs 0.75 crore, Rs 1.15 crore and Rs 1.30 crore over the same three days.

That weekend bump, however, did not last. Both films saw their collections fall sharply on Monday, with Batwara 1947 taking the bigger hit.

About The Films

Awarapan 2, the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, is directed by Nitin Kakkar and stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The film follows Shivam as he gets pulled back into the world of crime while dealing with love, redemption and sacrifice.

Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is a period drama set during the Partition. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and Shabana Azmi and follows families caught up in the violence and displacement of 1947.

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