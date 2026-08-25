Rs 200 Crore And Counting: Suriya's 'Vishwanath And Sons' Hits Major Milestone At Box Office

Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons has added another major milestone to its successful box office run. The family drama has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark worldwide, becoming Suriya's second film this year to achieve the feat after Karuppu.

Celebrating the milestone, the makers shared a poster and wrote, "200 CRORES+ Worldwide Gross And still counting. #VishwanathAndSons continues its phenomenal run with families coming together and celebrating every emotion on the BIG SCREENS."

Day 11 Box Office Update

Vishwanath and Sons has earned Rs 2.05 crore net in India on its second Monday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 102.70 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates. Its India gross currently stands at Rs 118.80 crore. Overseas, Vishwanath and Sons collected Rs 1 crore on Day 11, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 59 crore.

On Day 11, the Tamil version contributed Rs 1.15 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 90 lakh.

Box Office Journey

The film began its theatrical run with Rs 15.35 crore on Day 1 and saw a major jump to Rs 22.25 crore on its first Saturday. It followed that with Rs 20.55 crore on Sunday, ending its opening weekend on a strong note.

After collecting Rs 81.60 crore in its first week, Vishwanath and Sons continued its run in the second weekend. It earned Rs 4.50 crore on Day 8 before rising to Rs 7.25 crore on Day 9 and Rs 7.30 crore on Day 10.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week: Alpha, Bandar, Michael, Batman: Knightfall Part 1 And More — Here's What To Watch

About The Film

Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath and Sons stars Suriya alongside Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar. Rajiv Menon, Nasser, Sudha, Raghu Babu, Sunil Reddy, Bhavani Sre, Viva Harsha, Kaali Venkat and George Maryan also feature in key roles.

Released on August 14, the story follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter whose life takes a new turn as he faces ageing, family responsibilities and an unexpected romance.

ALSO READ: It's Official: Ajay Devgn Announces 'Drishyam: The Conclusion', Arriving October 2

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.