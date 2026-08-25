Viral Video: Pune Man Claims He Found Worm In Food Parcel From Paul Bakery At Phoenix Mall

PAUL India is facing another food hygiene concern after Pune resident Vinod Tilekar alleged that he found a live worm in a pastry bought from its Phoenix Marketcity outlet in Viman Nagar on August 24. Tilekar shared a video of the alleged incident on social media, writing, “This PAUL bakery products are pathetic.”

At the time of reporting, PAUL's management has not issued an official response to Tilekar's allegation.

The Pune allegation comes shortly after a separate incident at PAUL's One Horizon Centre outlet in Gurugram became viral on social media. In that case, the customer, Sulabh Mathur, claimed that he found a live worm in a sandwich while having breakfast at the PAUL outlet.

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Mathur described the incident as "extremely disturbing and concerning" and alleged that food hygiene had been compromised. He also urged customers to be careful and vigilant about the food they are served according to reports quoting his social media post.

PAUL responded to Mathur's post with an apology, saying the incident did not meet its standards and that the restaurant takes food safety and hygiene seriously.

The restaurant also asked Mathur to check his messages and said that it was committed to making the situation right. Mathur subsequently shared a screenshot of the communication from PAUL India team. NDTV reported that he criticised the response as appearing like a standard apology and stated that other social media users had shared similar experiences at PAUL outlets.

As per the current status, there is no confirmed report of a food safety inspection, laboratory test, fine, sealing of the outlet, FIR or other punitive action arising from this incident as well as the Pune incident.

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