Rs 25,000 Bengaluru Parking Fee Plan: Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy Writes To CM, Seeks Review

Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy has written to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar seeking a comprehensive review of the state's proposed annual parking fee of Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 for roadside vehicle parking in Bengaluru, citing the financial strain it could place on middle-class residents.

In his letter, dated Monday, Reddy acknowledged that curbing illegal and long-term street parking was important to easing traffic congestion in the city, but said many residents in older layouts and smaller homes lacked internal parking facilities and would be disproportionately hit by the added cost.

"An additional annual parking fee poses a substantial financial strain on everyday citizens," he wrote, urging the Chief Minister to consult Bengaluru's MLAs, resident welfare associations and other stakeholders before finalising the rules.

The proposal stems from the draft Greater Bengaluru Area (Parking) Rules, 2026, which seeks to end unrestricted free roadside parking across the city. Under the draft framework, residents parking vehicles on public roads outside their homes would need an annual permit priced at Rs 15,000 for small cars, Rs 20,000 for sedans and Rs 25,000 for SUVs.

The rules also propose hourly charges for non-residential on-street parking, with roads classified into A, B and C categories carrying different rates, alongside separate monthly passes for designated off-street parking facilities.

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Greater Bengaluru Authority officials have said the draft rules are still being fine-tuned and will go through further rounds of public consultation before being finalised.

The plan has already drawn criticism from residents and civic groups since it became public, with many arguing that a flat annual fee running into thousands of rupees is a steep addition to household expenses at a time of rising living costs.

Reddy, the MLA from BTM Layout, said his government remained committed to people-first initiatives and that any final policy should include necessary exemptions for local residents rather than a blanket fee structure.

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