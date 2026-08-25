'Secret House' YouTube Video Prompts Two Meerut Children To Leave Home

Two children, aged 11 and 7, left their home in Hastinapur, Meerut, after reportedly being inspired by a YouTube gaming video featuring a 'Secret House' challenge, police said on Monday.

The children, who live in B-Block colony in Hastinapur, reportedly left their home on Sunday afternoon and went to a secluded location near a farmhouse, where they planned to attempt a 24-hour challenge, according to the police as cited by PTI.

Circle Officer (Mawana) Pankaj Lavania said the children's families searched nearby areas and the homes of relatives after they failed to find them. The families subsequently approached the police after being unable to locate them, PTI reported.

Police, along with the Mission Shakti team, launched a search operation and located both the children safely within around two hours, according to the officer. They were subsequently handed over to their families.

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According to Lavania, the children told the police during questioning that they had watched gaming content based on a "Secret Hosue" concept on YouTube. The video reportedly showed players creating a concealed base and remaining there for 24 hours while following certain rules.

The children were allegedly inspired by the game and decided to recreate the challenge themselves.

Police stated that the children had gone to a secluded spot near a farmhouse to establish their own hidden base for the challenge. They were found safely before they could complete the planned 24-hour activity.

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