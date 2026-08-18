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Kernel Hearts: Release Date, Nintendo Switch 2 To Epic Games Store Guide, All You Need To Know

Kernel Hearts is set to bring its co-op roguelike action RPG experience to PC and consoles in September 2026.

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Kernel Hearts: Release Date, Nintendo Switch 2 To Epic Games Store Guide, All You Need To Know
Kernel Hearts players can play alone or team up with up to three other players.
Representative Image (Photo Credit- Unsplash)

Release Date

Price

Also Read | India's Gaming Audience Is Still Young And Male, But Women Are Shaking Up The Landscape

Genre And Gameplay

Nintendo Switch 2

Epic Games Store And Demo

Also Read | BGMI Lite India Launch: Here's What We Know So Far About Battle Royale Game's Lighter Version

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