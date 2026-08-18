Kernel Hearts: Release Date, Nintendo Switch 2 To Epic Games Store Guide, All You Need To Know

Kernel Hearts players can play alone or team up with up to three other players.Representative Image (Photo Credit- Unsplash)
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