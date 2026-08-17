BGMI Lite India Launch: Here's What We Know So Far About Battle Royale Game's Lighter Version

Krafton India has confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite (BGMI Lite) will launch in India by the end of 2026, bringing a lighter version of its popular battle royale game to players.

The company has not yet revealed an exact release date or shared details about the game's specifications.

Features And Specifications Yet To Be Revealed

Krafton has not yet shared details about BGMI Lite's gameplay, download size, supported devices, graphics settings or minimum RAM requirements. More information is expected closer to the launch.

The lighter version could be useful for players using older or budget smartphones, especially since the standard BGMI version requires more storage and processing power. However, Krafton has not confirmed the hardware requirements for BGMI Lite yet.

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What PUBG Mobile Lite Tells Us

Krafton's earlier PUBG Mobile Lite release offers some idea of what a lighter BGMI version could look like. When it launched in India in July 2019, the game was designed for lower-end Android phones, with an installation size of around 400MB and support for devices with less than 2GB of RAM.

It also featured a smaller map with up to 60 players per match and used Unreal Engine 4, while keeping the core battle royale format of the original game. PUBG Mobile Lite quickly gained popularity in India, becoming the top free game on Google Play soon after its launch.

However, those specifications may not apply to BGMI Lite. Krafton has not yet confirmed the game's map size, player limit, download size or hardware requirements.

For now, the confirmed information is limited to the game's India launch window. Players will have to wait for Krafton's upcoming announcements for details on availability, compatible devices, gameplay and download requirements.

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