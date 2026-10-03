Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Crosses $200 Billion; Becomes World’s 7th-Richest Person

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's net worth has crossed $200 billion, making him the seventh-richest person in the world, as the chipmaker's shares hit a record high on Friday.

Huang was worth an estimated $204.5 billion at 12:30 p.m. EDT, according to Forbes' real-time billionaires estimates. His fortune rose by $4.7 billion during the day as Nvidia stock touched a fresh all-time high above $237 a share.

The shares later gave up some gains but were still up more than 2% at $236.13.

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The rally followed Morgan Stanley's decision to reinstate Nvidia as a top pick among semiconductor stocks.

Analyst Joseph Moore said after meetings with Huang and other Nvidia executives that the firm was "well positioned, with a very undemanding valuation", pointing to its broad customer base. Bloomberg also credited demand from AI agents such as Meta's Muse for lifting chip stocks.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and owns about 4% of the company. He has served as its chief executive and president ever since.

Nvidia has become the world's most valuable publicly traded company on the back of the AI boom, although Apple briefly overtook it over the summer. It was the first company to surpass a market capitalisation of $5 trillion.

The stock has gained 26% in 2026 so far, up from roughly $188 in early January.

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Friday's level is the highest since May, when Nvidia shares surged 20% in seven days. Huang's net worth crossed $200 billion for the first time then.

That rally came after the US approved the sale of Nvidia's H200 chips to 10 Chinese technology firms. Huang was also among several billionaires who joined US President Donald Trump on a trip to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

His fortune got another lift last month, taking it close to the $200 billion mark, after Nvidia announced it would acquire Hugging Face, the AI startup that came under the spotlight after an attack by rogue OpenAI agents.

Nvidia's market capitalisation now stands at roughly $5.7 trillion. Investors will be watching whether it can become the first company to reach $6 trillion, a milestone that would add further to Huang's wealth, given his stake.

The stock's momentum has also turned attention to whether it can sustain gains into the next earnings cycle.

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