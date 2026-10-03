Who Is Hamam Al Hamami? What We Know About Flydubai Co-Pilot And Oman Air Link

The co-pilot, identified in reports as 29-year-old Hamam al-Hamami, allegedly attacked Indian national Captain Smit Machchhar while the aircraft was in flight. The plane subsequently landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where the suspect was detained before being transferred to the United Arab Emirates.

The suspect is now facing a terrorism investigation in the UAE. Israeli authorities are also expected to participate in the investigation, while UAE authorities are leading the probe.

The Incident

A Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after its co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain inside the cockpit, triggering a mid-air struggle and a rapid descent of more than 16,000 feet.

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The incident took place on September 30 aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073.

Machchhar was seriously injured during the confrontation. Reports said the cockpit door was opened after the captain intervened, allowing passengers and off-duty or reserve pilots to enter and help restrain the co-pilot. The intervention helped prevent the aircraft from remaining in a dangerous descent. All 180 people aboard the flight ultimately disembarked safely following the emergency landing.

ALSO READ: UAE Calls Flydubai Cockpit Attack A 'Terrorist Act', Hails Captain Smit Machchhar For Averting Disaster

He was later employed by Flydubai and had been flying for the airline for several months before the incident, according to reports.

Machchhar later spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hospital. He reportedly said he fought back after realising that the aircraft was going down because he could not let the other passengers die.

Machchhar, who initially received treatment in Saudi Arabia, is recovering at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Who Is Hamam Al Hamami?

Reports said al-Hamami is an Omani citizen who was born in the UAE to an Omani father and a Syrian mother.

He had previously worked for Oman Air, where he was reportedly removed from flying duties and placed in a non-flying role after being flagged as a security risk over alleged extremist or radical views.

Reports have raised questions about possible links to Iran, sources revealed that Al Hamami had previously joined Oman Air as a trainee pilot. CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that concerns about his alleged extremist views had emerged during his previous employment.

His flying career was cut short after government surveillance caught him browsing radical websites, leading Oman Air to reassign him to an office position due to security concerns.

ALSO READ: Flydubai Attack: Co-Pilot Sent To UAE As Investigators Probe Possible Terror Link

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the cockpit confrontation, the suspect's previous employment history and his possible motive. The authorities have yet to publicly establish all details concerning the incident.

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