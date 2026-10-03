Sigma Box Office Collection Day 1: Jason Sanjay’s Directorial Debut Gets A Modest Start

Sigma has opened to a modest response at the Indian box office after arriving in theatres on Friday. Released in Tamil and Telugu, the much-anticipated action-comedy heist thriller marks the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

On Day 1, Sigma collected Rs 2.35 crore net in India from 1,813 shows, recording 31.1% overall occupancy. Its India gross stood at Rs 2.70 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The Tamil version contributed Rs 1.50 crore net, while the Telugu version earned Rs 85 lakh net.

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With the weekend underway, the film will look to attract more audiences and boost its box office collections.

State-Wise Collection

Sigma collected Rs 2.70 crore gross across India on Day 1. Tamil Nadu contributed the biggest share at Rs 1.30 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Rs 1 crore. Karnataka added Rs 25 lakh, Kerala contributed Rs 12 lakh, and the rest of India accounted for Rs 3 lakh.

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All About Sigma

Directed by Jason Sanjay, the film's screenplay is also written by him, with Ajaiy Ashok, Kaleel Raja and S. Sanjeev serving as co-writers. The film is produced by A. Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. S. Thaman has composed the music, while Krishnan Vasant is the cinematographer.

The film follows Guru, a young librarian who looks after a struggling library set up in memory of his late mother, while dealing with mounting debts and pressure from loan sharks. Desperate to turn his life around, he finds an unexpected opportunity when a mafia dispute erupts over a hidden fortune. Guru puts together a team and plans a risky heist to take the money from the rival crime groups. The plan soon takes him and his team through dangerous situations, betrayals and violent encounters.

Sundeep Kishan plays Guru, while Faria Abdullah plays Sam, his close friend and companion in the heist. Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sheela Rajkumar, Magalakshmi Sudarsanan, Rockstar Kamalesh and Kiran Konda also play key role in the film.

The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 26 minutes, carries a UA16+ certification. Sigma was initially set to release on July 31. However, its release was pushed to October 2 to avoid a clash with his father Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

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