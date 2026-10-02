Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Weekend: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, #Love

The OTT lineup gets a fresh update this weekend with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and #Love making their digital debut. Alongside these new releases, films like Sardar 2, Toxic and Irumudi are also streaming now, giving viewers plenty of South titles to catch up on. Here's a look at what you can watch this weekend.

#Love (Netflix)

The Tamil romantic comedy series stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das as Tara and Matthew, two dating-app founders with different views on love. A 60-day challenge puts their ideas about chemistry and compatibility to the test.

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Streaming from October 2

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (JioHotstar)

The Malayalam romantic comedy stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju as Justin and Ashley, who reconnect when Ashley returns to Kerala. As their old feelings come back, family expectations and other differences create problems for their relationship.

Streaming from October 2

Recently Released South OTT Titles To Watch

Several recent South releases are already streaming across OTT platforms. Here are some of the titles released in September that are worth checking out.

Sardar 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

The Tamil spy thriller stars Karthi in dual roles as a father and son who get caught up in a dangerous mission involving a deadly biochemical weapon. The film also stars S. J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Rajisha Vijayan.

Released on October 1

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Romanchakam (Netflix)

This Telugu romantic comedy follows Anvesh (Sumanth Prabhas), an aspiring entrepreneur who starts a dating app. While trying to grow his business and win over the woman he loves, he finds himself in a series of unexpected situations.

Released on October 1

Agadha (ZEE5)

The Telugu supernatural thriller follows Mahadevi, who investigates a series of mysterious deaths and her cousin's unexplained suicide. Her search leads her to a forbidden cave, where she comes face-to-face with a terrifying supernatural force.

Released on September 25

Mango Pachcha (JioHotstar)

This Kannada crime drama follows Pachcha, who gets involved in his late father's illegal marijuana business. His entry into the criminal world soon brings trouble as he gets caught between power, money and ambition.

Released on September 25

Angikaaram (Sun NXT)

The Tamil sports drama follows Aathiran, a talented runner who gets a chance to represent India at the Commonwealth Games. When he is stopped from competing, he takes his fight for recognition to court.

Released on September 25

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups (ZEE5)

The Kannada gangster drama follows Raya, who rises through Goa's underworld and builds his criminal empire. As his power grows, he has to deal with the consequences of his choices and his complicated relationship with his son Rumi. Yash plays both roles.

Released on September 25

Thudakkam (JioHotstar)

The Malayalam thriller follows Meenu (Vismaya Mohanlal), who goes missing while travelling home from Kochi. The investigation soon turns into a fight for survival as she uses her martial arts skills to protect herself. Mohanlal also makes a special appearance.

Released on September 18

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Irumudi (Netflix)

The Telugu family drama follows Trinath (Ravi Teja), who gives up drinking and takes an Ayyappa Deeksha at his daughter's request. When young girls in his village are put in danger, he must face his past and step up to protect them.

Released on September 18

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