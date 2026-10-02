India vs China Live Streaming: How To Watch Asian Games Women's Hockey Gold Medal Match On TV, Online?

The India vs China women's hockey final at the Asian Games 2026 will be played on Friday at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan, with both teams fighting for the gold medal.

India, ranked eighth in the world, have been dominant throughout the tournament. The Indian women's hockey team topped Pool B after winning all five matches, scoring 66 goals.

India began their campaign with a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan, followed by victories over Indonesia (17-1), Thailand (20-1), hosts Japan (3-1) and Singapore (7-0). The Salima Tete-led side then defeated South Korea 2-0 in the semifinal on Wednesday.

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Deepika Sehrawat has been India's best performer with 21 goals so far to top the scoring charts in the tournament, 19 from penalty corners. Navneet Kaur has also scored 10 goals, while Rutuja Pisal has seven goals. But Deepika has played limited minutes in the last couple of games, after being on the bench for long spells in matches.

China, the reigning champions and world number four, have also remained unbeaten. They won all five Pool A matches without conceding a goal and scoring 46 times. China won their first match 13–0 against Bangladesh, the second match 10–0 against Chinese Taipei and then beat Malaysia 4–0, South Korea 3–0 and Kazakhstan 16–0.

China then beat hosts Japan 4-2 on penalties after a goalless semi-final. They have yet to concede a goal in regulation time at the Asian Games 2026. Their leading scorer is Zhong Jiaqi with nine goals.

The final carries added significance as the gold medallists in both the men's and women's hockey events at the Asian Games 2026 will earn an early qualification quota for the LA 2028 Olympics.

Venue

The Gold medal match between India and China women's hockey teams will be played at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan.

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Date And Time

India's match against China is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday.

Head-To-Head

India and China have faced each other 28 times, with China holding a slight advantage with 12 wins to India's 11. Five matches have ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting at the 2026 FIH World Cup ended in a 2-2 draw, with Navneet Kaur and Deepika Sehrawat scoring for India.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Gold medal match between India and China on the Sony Sports Network.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Gold medal match between India and China on the SonyLIV app and website.

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