Election Commission Orders Drive To Enrol Left-Out, Young Voters After SIR

The Election Commission of India has directed states and Union territories to undertake a special drive to enrol left-out and first-time or young voters after completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The directions follow a letter dated September 29, 2026, and a meeting with all Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) on October 1, 2026. The drive aims to identify eligible citizens who remain unenrolled or whose names have been deleted and facilitate their enrolment.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been instructed to compare the current electoral roll with the pre-SIR roll and prepare a list of electors whose names appeared earlier but are missing from the current roll. They will conduct house-to-house visits to ascertain the present status of these electors and facilitate applications through Form 6 wherever a person is eligible. BLOs may cover at least 20-25 electors a week to complete the exercise in about one month.

The lists will record each elector's present status and indicate whether Form 6 has been filled. BLOs will also facilitate applications from other left-out, first-time and young electors identified during the visits.

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The Commission said voter enrolment is a continuous process. Anyone who is not enrolled or whose name has been deleted can apply for enrolment at any time.

During SIR enumeration, BLOs prepared lists of Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate voters, recording probable reasons for non-inclusion. These were displayed locally, shared with political parties and uploaded on CEO websites. Final rolls were published after Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) decided claims and objections.

Under the special drive, BLOs will share the identified electors' lists with Booth Level Agents of recognised political parties. They will submit the lists, completed Form 6 applications and field verification reports to EROs, who will act under the applicable electoral law and rules.

EROs will also share booth-wise lists with political party representatives at the end of the exercise to provide a further opportunity to facilitate enrolment.

Special Camps And Awareness Activities

Booth-level camps will help citizens submit applications. Special camps may cover people living in night shelters and labour colonies, as well as homeless and marginalised people. CEOs, District Election Officers and EROs will undertake awareness activities through educational institutions, local outreach, SVEEP activities and regular press briefings.

The Commission has directed CEOs to issue implementation instructions to the concerned officers and ensure the drive reaches all eligible citizens. Progress will be closely monitored and regularly reviewed at all three administrative levels.

ALSO READ: EC Extends SIR Dates in Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya After Timeline Revision In Delhi, Maharashtra

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