EC Extends SIR Dates in Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya After Timeline Revision In Delhi, Maharashtra

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya, days after revising the schedule for Delhi and Maharashtra.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the full Election Commission on Wednesday, September 30, according to a press note issued by the poll panel. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi attended the meeting.

Under the revised schedule, the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections in Andhra Pradesh will continue until October 10, 2026. The final publication of the electoral roll in the state has been scheduled for October 16.

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For Meghalaya, the final publication of the electoral roll has been fixed for October 26, 2026, according to the Election Commission's latest press note.

The latest extensions come shortly after the ECI revised SIR timelines in Delhi and Maharashtra, giving electors additional time to file claims and objections and allowing election officials more time to dispose of notices and objections.

In Delhi, the deadline for filing claims and objections was extended to October 30, while the disposal period was extended to November 30. The final electoral roll is now scheduled for publication on December 4, according to the revised timeline reported earlier.

In Maharashtra, the Commission extended the claims and objections period to October 12, with the disposal of notices and claims extended to November 10. The move followed a request from the state's Chief Electoral Officer.

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The SIR exercise is aimed at revising electoral rolls, with the Election Commission stating that its objective is to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included. The exercise involves verification of electoral-roll details and provides voters an opportunity to raise claims and objections.

The Commission had launched the latest phase of SIR across 16 states and three Union Territories in May. The exercise covers a large electorate and involves Booth Level Officers (BLOs) undertaking field-level verification.

The latest decision means electoral authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya will get additional time to complete the remaining stages of the revision process. For voters, the extended timelines provide more time to respond to notices, raise objections or seek corrections where required.

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