Election Commission Extends SIR Deadline In Delhi, Maharashtra; Sets New Dates

The Election Commission (EC) has extended deadline to submit claims and objections during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi and Maharashtra.

In a meeting including Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi today, the EC approved a set of decisions over the revision of electoral rolls.

On request of Delhi CEO, the period for filing claims and objections has been extended by the Commission till October 30, 2026. The period of disposal of notices and claims and objections has been extended till November 30, 2026, EC said.

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In Maharashtra, the period for filing claims and objections has been extended by the Commission till October 12, 2026. The period of disposal of notices and claims and objections has been extended till November 10, 2026.

In case a notice has been issued during the ongoing SIR, for being unmapped and logical discrepancies, BLOs will visit the homes for collection of documents and upload them on the ECINet, for decision by the ERO.

Such individuals need not be called for hearing to ERO or AERO office. Only in exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO, the hearing will be held preferably online. Any adult member of the family can be authorized by the elector to attend the hearing on their behalf, if required.

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