Tata Trusts Moves Charity Commissioner With Caveats After Venu Srinivasan's Complaint | Exclusive

Tata Trusts has moved to protect its position before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner amid an intensifying internal governance dispute, with sources telling NDTV Profit that caveats have been filed in relation to six Tata Trusts, including Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT).

The caveats seek to ensure that the trusts are given an opportunity to be heard before the Charity Commissioner passes any order affecting them. The filings cover proceedings under Sections 41D, 41E and 47 of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, according to sources.

The latest move comes as a separate dispute involving SDTT has escalated, with Venu Srinivasan, a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and a nominee director on the Tata Sons board, seeking an immediate inquiry by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner into the trust's administration and governance.

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Srinivasan has also sought a freeze on any changes to the SDTT board while the proposed inquiry is underway.

In a letter titled “Illegal and Irregular Appointment of Perpetual Trustee and Serious Governance Lapse”, Srinivasan has asked the Charity Commissioner to examine the administration of SDTT.

Srinivasan said he was making the representation “with a view to preserving the institutional integrity and proper administration of SDTT”, according to the letter. He has raised questions over the appointment of a perpetual trustee and alleged that recent actions within the trust represented serious governance lapses.

The complaint comes days after SDTT passed Circular Resolution No. 107 on Sept. 16. Srinivasan has alleged that the resolution was an attempt to prevent him from exercising his independent judgement and voting rights. According to Srinivasan's letter, the circular was also aimed at “neutralise my position as a Trustee because it differed from that of certain other Trustees”.

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He has described the development as a potential concentration of decision-making power within the trust.

“More fundamentally, it was an attempt to effect a power grab within SDTT and, through it, to dictate what Tata Sons should do instead of allowing its Board to objectively evaluate the available alternatives on their merits,” Srinivasan wrote, according to the letter.

The latest confrontation is unfolding against the backdrop of the broader dispute over the future of Tata Sons, including whether the holding company should remain unlisted or pursue a public listing. SDTT's September 16 circular sought to prevent Srinivasan from participating in discussions or voting on matters relating to a potential Tata Sons listing. Reports have said the trust cited his position on the issue as being inconsistent with an earlier trust resolution.

Srinivasan has disputed the move and maintained that his responsibilities as a Tata Sons director require him to exercise independent judgement. The issue has added another layer to the wider governance dispute between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.

The Tata Trusts collectively hold about 66% of Tata Sons, making the relationship between the trusts and the holding company central to the ongoing governance battle.

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