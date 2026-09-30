Five Stocks To Buy Today, Sept 30: FirstCry, Inox Wind, Lloyds Metals And More

Market analysts have identified five stocks with buy recommendations in sectors ive sectors such as children's retail, wind energy, metals, real estate and diversified businesses

VLA Ambala of SMT Stock Market has given two targets each for FirstCry and Inox Wind. Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital has recommended Lloyds Metals and Energy, while Amit Shreeram Goel of BlueOak Wealth has picked Prestige Estates Projects and Adani Enterprises. Based on the current market prices (CMPs) supplied, their targets imply potential upsides ranging from about 5% to 45%

Brainbees Solutions Ltd. (FirstCry) (CMP: 184.57)

VLA Ambala, a SEBI-registered research analyst and founder of SMT Stock Market, recommends buying FirstCry in the Rs 160–170 range. Ambala has set targets of Rs 200 and Rs 220, implying potential upsides of 8.4% and 19.2%, respectively, from the stated CMP of Rs 184.57. The suggested stop-loss is Rs 135.

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Inox Wind Ltd. (CMP: Rs 72.60)

Ambala recommends buying Inox Wind between Rs 72 and Rs 73, a range that includes its stated CMP of Rs 72.60. The first target of Rs 85 implies a potential upside of 17.1% from the CMP. The second target of Rs 105 implies an upside of 44.6%. Ambala has set a stop-loss at Rs 60.

The two targets give investors separate price levels to track. Neither target is a guaranteed return, and the suggested stop-loss is below the recommended entry range.

Lloyds Metals And Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,894.00)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate Vice-President and Head of Research at Globe Capital, recommends buying Lloyds Metals and Energy at its stated CMP of Rs 1,894. Sharma has set a target of Rs 2,000, implying a potential upside of 5.6%. His suggested stop-loss is Rs 1,840.

Prestige Estates Projects Limited (CMP: Rs 1,424.30)

Amit Shreeram Goel, research analyst and co-founder of BlueOak Wealth, recommends buying Prestige Estates Projects at Rs 1,418. His target of Rs 1,531 implies a potential upside of 7.5% from the stated CMP of Rs 1,424.30. Goel has set a stop-loss at Rs 1,368.

Adani Enterprises Limited. (CMP: Rs 2,883.00)

Goel also recommends buying Adani Enterprises at Rs 2,893. His target of Rs 3,040 implies a potential upside of 5.4% from the stated CMP of Rs 2,883. Goel has set a stop-loss at Rs 2,794.

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