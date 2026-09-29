IPO GMP Today: Orient Cables vs German Green vs Acevector vs Runwal — Which Has the Highest Listing Gain?

Orient Cables IPO continues to command the highest grey market premium (GMP) among the four IPOs closing for subscription today, September 29. The latest GMP of Rs 72 indicates a potential listing price of Rs 344 and an implied listing gain of 26.47% over the upper price band of Rs 272.

German Green Steel & Power IPO follows with a GMP of Rs 24.5 and an implied listing premium of 17.63%. Acevector and Runwal Enterprises are also trading at premiums in the grey market.

The four IPOs opened for subscription on September 25 and will close today. Here's a look at the latest IPO GMP, GMP-implied listing price, subscription status and key details.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

IPO GMP Today: Orient Cables, German Green, Acevector, Runwal

IPO Latest GMP Upper Price Band GMP-Implied Listing Price Implied Premium Orient Cables Rs 72 Rs 272 Rs 344 26.47% German Green Rs 24.5 Rs 139 Rs 163.5 17.63% Acevector (Snapdeal) Rs 2 Rs 32 Rs 34 6.25% Runwal Enterprises Rs 14 Rs 305 Rs 319 4.59%

Note: GMP is unofficial and based on grey-market activity. GMP-implied listing prices and premiums are indicative and do not guarantee the actual listing price.

Orient Cables IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for Orient Cables IPO stood at Rs 72 as of 8:00 a.m. on September 29. With the upper price band fixed at Rs 272 per share, the GMP-implied listing price works out to Rs 344.

This indicates a potential listing premium of 26.47% over the upper issue price. However, GMP can change before listing and should not be treated as an official indication of the listing price.

Orient Cables IPO Latest Subscription Status

Orient Cables IPO was subscribed 8.32 times as of 9:30 a.m. on the final day of bidding, Tuesday, September 29.

QIBs: 0.06 times

NIIs: 17.37 times

RIIs: 9.16 times

Orient Cables IPO Details

Issue size: Rs 552 crore

Issue structure: Fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares worth Rs 320 crore and offer for sale of 85.29 lakh shares worth Rs 232 crore.

Price band: Rs 258-Rs 272 per share

Lot size: 55 shares

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,960 at the upper price band

Subscription dates: September 25 to September 29, 2026

Expected allotment: September 30, 2026

Expected listing: October 5, 2026

Book running lead manager: IIFL Capital Services Ltd.

Registrar: Kfin Technologies Ltd.

German Green Steel & Power IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for German Green Steel & Power IPO stood at Rs 24.5 as of 8:00 a.m. on September 29.

With the upper price band at Rs 139 per share, the GMP-implied listing price is Rs 163.5. This indicates a potential listing premium of 17.63% over the upper issue price.

German Green Steel & Power IPO Latest Subscription Status

German Green Steel & Power IPO was subscribed 5.14 times as of 9:30 a.m. on the final day of bidding on September 29.

QIBs: 1.34 times

NIIs: 7.82 times

RIIs: 6.15 times

German Green Steel & Power IPO Details

Issue size: Rs 303.90 crore

Issue structure: Fresh issue of 2.09 crore shares worth Rs 290 crore and offer for sale of 10 lakh shares worth Rs 13.90 crore.

Price band: Rs 132-Rs 139 per share

Lot size: 107 shares

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,873 at the upper price band

Subscription dates: September 25 to September 29, 2026

Expected allotment: September 30, 2026

Expected listing: October 5, 2026

Book running lead manager: Systematix Corporate Services Ltd.

Registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for Acevector IPO, the parent company of Snapdeal, stood at Rs 2 as of 8:00 a.m. on September 29.

With the upper price band fixed at Rs 32 per share, the GMP-implied listing price is Rs 34. This indicates a potential listing premium of 6.25% over the upper issue price.

Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO Latest Subscription Status

Acevector IPO was subscribed 1.15 times as of 9:30 a.m. on the final day of bidding on Tuesday, September 29.

QIBs: 1.03 times

NIIs: 1.25 times

RIIs: 1.36 times

Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO Details

Issue size: Rs 420 crore

Issue structure: Fresh issue of 8.97 crore shares worth Rs 287 crore and offer for sale of 4.16 crore shares worth Rs 133 crore.

Price band: Rs 30-Rs 32 per share

Lot size: 468 shares

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,976 at the upper price band

Subscription dates: September 25 to September 29, 2026

Expected allotment: September 30, 2026

Expected listing: October 5, 2026

Book running lead manager: IIFL Capital Services Ltd.

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for Runwal Enterprises IPO stood at Rs 14 as of 8:00 a.m. on September 29.

With the upper price band at Rs 305 per share, the GMP-implied listing price is Rs 319. This indicates a potential listing premium of 4.59% over the upper issue price.

Runwal Enterprises IPO Latest Subscription Status

Runwal Enterprises IPO was subscribed 0.71 times as of 9:30 a.m. on the final day of bidding on Tuesday, September 29.

QIBs: 1.05 times

NIIs: 0.94 times

RIIs: 0.42 times

Runwal Enterprises IPO Details

Issue size: Rs 499.83 crore

Issue structure: Entirely a fresh issue of 1.64 crore shares worth Rs 499.83 crore.

Price band: Rs 290-Rs 305 per share

Lot size: 49 shares

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,945 at the upper price band

Subscription dates: September 25 to September 29, 2026

Expected allotment: September 30, 2026

Expected listing: October 5, 2026

Book running lead manager: ICICI Securities Ltd.

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Orient Cables vs German Green Steel vs Acevector vs Runwal: GMP-Implied Listing Gains Compared

Based on the latest GMP figures, Orient Cables has an implied listing premium of 26.47%, while German Green Steel & Power has an implied premium of 17.63%. Acevector and Runwal Enterprises have GMP-implied listing premiums of 6.25% and 4.59%, respectively.

The GMP-implied gain per minimum lot, based on the latest GMP figures, is:

Orient Cables: Rs 3,960 per lot (Rs 72 GMP × 55 shares)

German Green Steel: Rs 2,621.50 per lot (Rs 24.5 GMP × 107 shares)

Acevector: Rs 936 per lot (Rs 2 GMP × 468 shares)

Runwal Enterprises: Rs 686 per lot (Rs 14 GMP × 49 shares)

Grey market premiums are unofficial and can change before the shares list. The actual listing price may differ significantly from the GMP-implied price.

Investors should consider the companies' financial performance, valuations, business prospects, IPO structure and broader market conditions rather than relying solely on GMP when evaluating these IPOs.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus and other offer documents carefully and consider seeking advice from a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.