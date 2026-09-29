Tata Consumer, Marico Stay JPMorgan's Preferred FMCG Picks Even As Inflation Continues To Threaten Margins

JPMorgan has turned more cautious on India's consumer staples sector as rising commodity inflation starts to cloud the earnings outlook, even as Q2 volume trends remain steady across most pockets.

Following discussions with around 22 companies and industry experts at its India Conference and Consumption Forum, JPMorgan said management commentary is becoming more cautious at the margin as inflationary pressures build. The brokerage expects the focus for consumer stocks to shift towards the durability of volume growth and margin visibility in the second half of FY27.

The brokerage is therefore staying on the sidelines on the sector as a whole and recommends a bottom-up approach to stock selection, favouring companies with diversified growth levers that can navigate higher input costs and changing consumption patterns.

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Despite the broader caution, JPMorgan retains Tata Consumer Products and Marico as its preferred consumer staples picks, with both carrying an Overweight rating. The brokerage's broader investment framework favours companies with multiple avenues for growth, including premiumisation, portfolio diversification and stronger category exposure.

Outlook

JPMorgan sees volume growth holding up for now, with urban consumption remaining healthy and rural trends supportive. However, the brokerage expects the lagged impact of recent price hikes and inflation to become more visible in the second half.

Commodity inflation has resurfaced across crude-linked inputs, edible oils, packaging, sugar, freight and glass, according to JPMorgan. Companies are responding through calibrated price increases, procurement efficiencies, productivity measures and changes in product mix. But the brokerage says management teams are also trying to protect competitive positions rather than fully passing higher costs on to consumers.

That creates a potential squeeze on margins, and JPMorgan sees downside risk to second-half FY27 margin expectations if commodity inflation stays sticky.

For investors, JPMorgan says the key risk is that companies may continue to prioritise volumes and market share over immediate margin protection. That could make earnings estimates more vulnerable if commodity inflation remains elevated for longer.

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