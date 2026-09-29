AceVector Vs Orient Cables Vs Runwal Enterprises Day 3: What GMP Signals, Subscription Status And More

IPOs today: Three of the many initial public offerings (IPOs) in a bustling primary market are going to enter their third and last day of bidding on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.

The public issues of Runwal Enterprises, Orient Cables, Acevector, and German Green opened for subscription on September 25 and will close today, with investors keeping a close eye on their potential listing performance.

Here is a look at how they stand against each other in terms of potential listing gains, price bands, subscription status, and more:

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IPO GMP: Runwal Enterprises, Orient Cables, Acevector, German Green

Acevector IPO's latest grey market premium (GMP) is Rs 2. At the upper price band of Rs 32, the estimated listing price is Rs 34, implying a potential 6.25% gain.

Runwal Enterprises IPO's latest GMP is Rs 14. At the upper price band of Rs 305, the estimated listing price is Rs 319, implying a potential 4.59% gain.

German Green Steel IPO's latest grey market premium (GMP) is Rs 24.50. At the upper price band of Rs 139, the estimated listing price is Rs 163.50, implying a potential 17.63% gain.

Orient Cables IPO's latest GMP is Rs 72. At the upper price band of Rs 272, the estimated listing price is Rs 344, implying a potential 26.47% gain.

IPO Subscription Status: Runwal Enterprises, Orient Cables, Acevector, German Green

The IPO of Orient Cables was subscribed 8.32 times on the second day of bidding on Monday

QIBs: 0.06 times or 6%

NIIs: 17.37 times

RIIs: 9.16 times

The IPO of Runwal Enterprises was subscribed 0.71 times, or 71%, on the second day of bidding

QIBs: 1.05 times

NIIs: 0.94 times or 94%

RIIs: 0.58 times or 58%

The IPO of German Green Steel & Power was subscribed 5.14 times on the second day of bidding

QIBs: 1.34 times

NIIs: 7.82 times

RIIs: 6.15 times

The IPO of Acevector was subscribed 1.15 times on the second day of bidding

QIBs: 1.03 times

NIIs: 1.25 times

RIIs: 1.36 times

IPO Details: Runwal Enterprises, Orient Cables, Acevector, German Green

Orient Cables IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure: Orient Cables IPO is a book build issue of Rs 552 crore. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares aggregating to Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of 85.29 lakh shares worth Rs 232 crore.

Key Dates: Orient Cables IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 25 and closes on Sept. 29. The allotment is expected to be finalized on Sept. 30, and the IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct 5, 2026.

Price Band & Lot Size: The price band is set between Rs 258 and Rs 272 per share. Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 55 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,960 at the upper end of the price band.

Lead Manager & Registrar: IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

German Green Steel & Power IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure: German Green Steel & Power IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 303.90 crore. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 2.09 crore shares aggregating to Rs 290 crore and an offer for sale of 10 lakh shares worth Rs 13.90 crore.

Key Dates: Opened for subscription on Sept. 25, the IPO will close on Sept. 29. The allotment is expected on Sept. 30, and a tentative listing date is fixed as Oct 5, 2026.

Price Band & Lot Size: The price band is set between Rs 132 and Rs 139 per share. Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 107 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14, 873 at the upper end of the price band.

Lead Manager & Registrar: Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Runwal Enterprises IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure: The IPO of Runwal Enterprises is entirely a fresh issue of 1.64 crore shares worth Rs 499.83 crore.

Key Dates: Opened for subscription on Sept. 25, the Runwal Enterprises IPO will close on Sept. 29. The share allotment is expected to be finalized on Sept. 30, with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct. 5.

Price Band & Lot Size: The issue price band is set at Rs 290 to Rs 305 per share. The lot size for an application is 49 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,945 (based on the upper price).

Lead Manager & Registrar: ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure: The IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 420 crore. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 8.97 crore shares aggregating to Rs 287 crore and an offer for sale of 4.16 crore shares worth Rs 133 crore.

Key dates: Acevector IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 25 and closes on Sept. 29. The allotment is expected on Sept. 30, with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct 5.

Price Band & Lot Size: The price band is set between Rs 30 and Rs 32 per share. Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 468 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14, 976 at the upper end of the price band.

Lead Manager & Registrar: IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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