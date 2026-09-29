Sun Pharma Lerodalcibep Deal: Macquarie Sees Cross-Selling Opportunities, Maintains 'Outperform' Call

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and LIB Therapeutics Inc. announced an exclusive licensing agreement granting the Indian pharma major rights to commercialize and manufacture lerodalcibep worldwide, excluding the United States and China.

Lerodalcibep is approved in the EU under the brand name Lyrokaul for the treatment of adult patients with hypercholesterolaemia and mixed dyslipidaemia. In the United States, it is US FDA-approved under the brand name Lerochol as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The product received European Commission approval on 21 September 2026.

LIB will receive an upfront and future milestone payments, together with royalties based on net sales in the licensed territories. Other terms of the agreement are confidential, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing on September 28.

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Sun Pharma will be responsible for pursuing regulatory approvals in licensed territories where approval has not yet been obtained, it added.

The agreement strengthens Sun Pharma's Innovative Medicines portfolio through access to a $3.7 billion PCSK9 market Ex-US and China, growing at 38% CAGR. The global PCSK9 market approaching $7 billion in 2026.

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Brokerage firm Macquarie noted that with the agreement, Sun Pharma is moving into cardiovascular therapy to leverage Organon platform. It expects more cross-selling opportunities with this licensing deal.

It maintained an ‘Outperform' rating on Sun Pharma shares with a target price of Rs 2,150 apiece, implying an upside potential of nearly 17% from Monday's closing price.

360 One Capital said that the Lerodarcil licensing deal will strengthen innovative medicines portfolio for Sun Pharma and aid in scaling of Organon acquisition.

The brokerage firm maintained a ‘Buy' call and a Sun Pharma share price target of Rs 2,250 apiece., implying an upside potential of more than 22%.

On Monday, Sun Pharma share price ended 0.73% lower at Rs 1,840.00 apiece on the BSE.

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