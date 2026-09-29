Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On September 29

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The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,834 level, a premium of nearly 14.90 points from the Nifty futures' previous close indicating positive open for the benchmark Nifty 50. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell 1.56% and 1.52% respectively. US index futures were lower while European index futures were trading higher during Asian trading hours.

S&P 500 futures trade 0.77% lower.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.10% higher.

US Market Wrap

The US-Iran standoff fuelled oil-market volatility and weighed on stocks and bonds amid concerns that inflation could prompt Federal Reserve rate hikes. The S&P 500 erased its advance for the month, falling 0.8% by 4 p.m. in New York. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 lost 1.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.7%. The 10-year Treasury yield reached a nearly two-decade high, money markets increased bets on an October Fed rate hike, and the dollar rose, according to Bloomberg.

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Asian Market Wrap

Bond investors found some relief in early Asian trading after surging oil prices and growing bets on further Federal Reserve rate hikes had driven Treasury yields to multi-year highs. Asian stocks fell. MSCI's Asia Pacific share index declined 0.3%, led by losses in South Korea and Japan. Futures for Wall Street equity indexes slipped 0.1%, while Nikkei 225 futures on the Osaka Exchange fell 0.3%, according to Bloomberg.

Commodity Check

Gold steadied after a sharp decline as the US-Iran deadlock over the Strait of Hormuz kept energy costs elevated and added to pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. Bullion traded near $4,120 an ounce after falling 4% on Monday to a seven-week low. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,117.60 an ounce at 8:50 a.m. in Singapore. Silver was little changed at $60.64 an ounce after sliding almost 6% in the previous session. Platinum edged lower, while palladium gained 0.2%.

Oil rose for a second day as stalled US-Iran talks and signs of firm demand outweighed the resumption of flows through a key pipeline from Saudi Arabia, the top exporter. Brent climbed above $106 a barrel after edging higher in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate approached $94.

Earnings

Rays of Belief (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue at Rs. 25.3 crore versus Rs. 10.7 crore.

Net profit at Rs. 2.79 crore versus a loss of Rs. 0.53 crore.

Stocks In News

Pidilite Industries: Enters into a strategic partnership with Hwaseung Chemical to bring advanced footwear adhesive technology to India.

Enters into a strategic partnership with Hwaseung Chemical to bring advanced footwear adhesive technology to India. Vikram Solar: Secures a 400 MW module supply order from an EPC player for agri-solar projects in Maharashtra.

Secures a 400 MW module supply order from an EPC player for agri-solar projects in Maharashtra. BlackBuck: Invests Rs. 22 crore in subsidiary TZF Logistics Solutions.

Invests Rs. 22 crore in subsidiary TZF Logistics Solutions. Clean Max Enviro: Raises Rs. 2,500 crore through green debt securities (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Raises Rs. 2,500 crore through green debt securities (NCDs) on a private placement basis. 63 Moons Technologies: Arm Financial Technologies acquires an additional 0.18% stake in Ticker for Rs. 8.5 crore.

Arm Financial Technologies acquires an additional 0.18% stake in Ticker for Rs. 8.5 crore. NCC: Receives a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs. 1,077 crore from the Andhra Pradesh government for a drinking water supply project.

Receives a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs. 1,077 crore from the Andhra Pradesh government for a drinking water supply project. Tata Motors PV: Expands its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program across the entire electric vehicle portfolio.

Expands its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program across the entire electric vehicle portfolio. Aditya Birla Capital: Allots NCDs worth Rs. 500 crore on a private placement basis.

Allots NCDs worth Rs. 500 crore on a private placement basis. Maruti Suzuki: CCI hearing has been adjourned to November 2, 2026.

CCI hearing has been adjourned to November 2, 2026. GIC Housing Finance: Allots NCDs worth Rs. 100 crore on a private placement basis.

Allots NCDs worth Rs. 100 crore on a private placement basis. Sudarshan Chemical Industries: The company will acquire a 15.89% stake in Sudarshan Colorants for Rs. 151 crore.

The company will acquire a 15.89% stake in Sudarshan Colorants for Rs. 151 crore. TGV SRAAC: The company adds 5 MWp solar power capacity, taking total installed solar capacity to 70.4 MWp.

The company adds 5 MWp solar power capacity, taking total installed solar capacity to 70.4 MWp. IRFC: Signs a Rs. 4,200 crore loan agreement with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to finance renewable energy projects.

Signs a Rs. 4,200 crore loan agreement with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to finance renewable energy projects. Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers: Allots 1,085 NCDs worth Rs. 10.85 crore.

Allots 1,085 NCDs worth Rs. 10.85 crore. Allcargo Logistics: Ketan Kulkarni resigns as MD & CEO effective December 31 and will assume the role of Chief Growth Officer from January 1. Vijay Nehra appointed MD-designate from October 1 and will take over as MD & CEO from January 1 for a five-year term.

resigns as MD & CEO effective December 31 and will assume the role of Chief Growth Officer from January 1. Vijay Nehra appointed MD-designate from October 1 and will take over as MD & CEO from January 1 for a five-year term. Panorama Studios: Income Tax Department officials are present at the company's premises; the company says it is not yet in a position to comment on the nature or status of the proceedings

Income Tax Department officials are present at the company's premises; the company says it is not yet in a position to comment on the nature or status of the proceedings Capital Small Finance Bank: Appoints Rachna Dikshit as Part-Time Chairperson for a period of 3 years.

Appoints Rachna Dikshit as Part-Time Chairperson for a period of 3 years. Sagar Cements: Subsidiary Andhra Cements completes expansion of cement grinding capacity to 3 MTPA from 1.82 MTPA.

Subsidiary Andhra Cements completes expansion of cement grinding capacity to 3 MTPA from 1.82 MTPA. Zydus Lifesciences: US FDA concludes inspection of its Ahmedabad facility with one observation; inspection was conducted from September 21-28.

US FDA concludes inspection of its Ahmedabad facility with one observation; inspection was conducted from September 21-28. Aarti Industries: Board to meet on October 1 to consider fundraising proposals.

Board to meet on October 1 to consider fundraising proposals. KSB: Subsidiary Pofran has applied for strike-off and will cease to be a subsidiary upon completion of the process.

Subsidiary Pofran has applied for strike-off and will cease to be a subsidiary upon completion of the process. Sanofi India: Sanofi Healthcare acquires an additional 15.2% stake in Sanofi India from Hoechst GmbH.

Sanofi Healthcare acquires an additional 15.2% stake in Sanofi India from Hoechst GmbH. HCLTech: Launches an AI-based synthetic research study for the global wealth management industry.

Launches an AI-based synthetic research study for the global wealth management industry. Godavari Biorefineries: Reappoints Samir Somaiya as Managing Director from April 1, 2027.

Reappoints Samir Somaiya as Managing Director from April 1, 2027. Piramal Finance: Approves issuance of up to Rs. 1,500 crore NCDs on a private placement basis.

Approves issuance of up to Rs. 1,500 crore NCDs on a private placement basis. Eureka Forbes: Receives a Rs. 273 crore tax demand from the Uttar Pradesh tax department.

Receives a Rs. 273 crore tax demand from the Uttar Pradesh tax department. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases: Receives a Rs. 481 crore order from BHEL for a cryogenic ASU for an Odisha project.

Receives a Rs. 481 crore order from BHEL for a cryogenic ASU for an Odisha project. Power Mech Projects: Secures a Rs. 279 crore order from a Telangana power utility for maintenance of ash and coal handling plants.

Secures a Rs. 279 crore order from a Telangana power utility for maintenance of ash and coal handling plants. Waaree Renewable Technologies: Order value for development of a 2,012.47 MWp ground-mounted solar PV project enhanced by Rs. 14 crore.

Order value for development of a 2,012.47 MWp ground-mounted solar PV project enhanced by Rs. 14 crore. Great Eastern Shipping: To acquire a new-build 1.57 lakh DWT Suezmax tanker, scheduled for delivery in H2 FY29.

To acquire a new-build 1.57 lakh DWT Suezmax tanker, scheduled for delivery in H2 FY29. NALCO: The company pays Rs. 1,083 crore dividend to the Government of India for FY26.

The company pays Rs. 1,083 crore dividend to the Government of India for FY26. One MobiKwik Systems: Arm MDSPL issues 14.7 crore NCDs worth Rs. 147 crore and completes the slump sale of its LSP business.

Arm MDSPL issues 14.7 crore NCDs worth Rs. 147 crore and completes the slump sale of its LSP business. Landmark Cars: Adds a BYD facility in Noida and a Mahindra & Mahindra showroom in Kolkata.

Adds a BYD facility in Noida and a Mahindra & Mahindra showroom in Kolkata. Antony Waste Handling Cell: Issues a Rs. 34 crore corporate guarantee for subsidiary Mumbai Eco Solutions.

Issues a Rs. 34 crore corporate guarantee for subsidiary Mumbai Eco Solutions. Max Financial Services: Arm Axis Max Life Insurance allots NCDs worth Rs. 686 crore on a private placement basis.

Arm Axis Max Life Insurance allots NCDs worth Rs. 686 crore on a private placement basis. Ola Electric Mobility: Approves fundraising of Rs. 1,000 crore through a rights issue.

Approves fundraising of Rs. 1,000 crore through a rights issue. Bank of India: Establishes a USD 1 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme.

Establishes a USD 1 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme. Anupam Rasayan India: Completes the acquisition of Bliss GVS Pharma.

Completes the acquisition of Bliss GVS Pharma. Bliss GVS Pharma: Anupam Rasayan India and Mates Visa Consultancy acquire control of the company after completion of the stake acquisition; while Narsimha Kamath resigns as Managing Director.

Anupam Rasayan India and Mates Visa Consultancy acquire control of the company after completion of the stake acquisition; while Narsimha Kamath resigns as Managing Director. Trident : Mr. Samir Prabodhchandra Joshipura, Group Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Management Personnel) has tendered resignation from his position

IPO Update

Runwal Enterprises IPO on Day 2

Overall subscription stands at 0.71x on Day 2

QIBs 1.05x

NIIs 0.94x

Retail 0.42x

Orient Cables IPO

Overall subscription stands at 8.32x on Day 2

NIIs 17.37x

Retail 9.16x

QIBs 0.06x

German Green IPO

Overall subscription stands at 5.14x on Day 2

NIIs 7.82x

Retail 6.15x

QIBs 1.34x



AceVector IPO

Overall subscription stands at 1.15x on Day 2

Retail 1.36x

NIIs 1.25x

QIBs 1.03x

Shah Investors IPO

Overall subscription stands at 0.31x on Day 1

QIBs 0.50x

NIIs 0.25x

Retail 0.24x

SRIT India IPO

Overall subscription stands at 1.00x on Day 1

Retail 1.61x

NIIs 0.90x

MoneyView IPO

Overall subscription stands at 98.46x on Day 3

QIBs 227.45

NIIs 115.41x

Retail 19.57x.

A-One Steels IPO

Overall subscription stands at 11.61x on Day 3

NIIs 24.51x

Retail 8.64x

QIBs 7.30x.

IPO Listings

Varmora Granito: The company manufactures and markets ceramic and vitrified tiles, including Glazed Vitrified Tiles (GVT), Polished Vitrified Tiles (PVT) and ceramic tiles. Set to list on Sep 29, 2026

Board Meetings

Punjab Sind - Fund Raise

TCI Express - Buyback

Bulk & Block Deals

Bliss GVS Pharma

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd bought 22.50 lakh shares at Rs. 723.29/share.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd

Augment India I Holdings LLC sold 85.03 lakh shares at around Rs. 1,289/share.

Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Ltd bought 7.19 lakh shares at Rs. 1,289.04/share.

HSBC India Infrastructure Equity Mother Fund bought 7.88 lakh shares at Rs. 1,288.40/share.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd bought 11.15 lakh shares at Rs. 1,288.40/share.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd.

Belgrave Investment Fund sold 2.89 crore shares at around Rs. 71-72/share.

Asha Kejriwal bought 55.94 lakh shares at Rs. 71.30/share.

Mayank Kejriwal bought 83.43 lakh shares at Rs. 71.20/share.

Wilcox Merchants Pvt Ltd bought 48.25 lakh shares at Rs. 71.40/share.

Paisalo Digital Ltd.

Octaspace Realcon Pvt Ltd bought 65.33 lakh shares at Rs. 82.30/share.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd.

Golden Goenka Management Consultancy Services LLP sold 6.20 lakh shares at Rs. 330.06/share.

Senco Gold Ltd.

Vision Ahead Services Pvt Ltd sold 10.00 lakh shares at Rs. 315.03/share.

Baazar Style Retail Ltd.

Bhagwan Prasad sold 14.51 lakh shares at Rs. 392.38/share.

Sachchiyay Stock Broking Pvt Ltd bought 4.00 lakh shares at Rs. 394.02/share.

IndiQube Spaces

Konark Trust bought 12.14 lakh shares at Rs. 195.95 per share; WestBridge AIF I sold 12.76 lakh shares at the same price.

FnO Cues

On option front, maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 22,900 then 22,800 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 22,800 then 22,700 strike. Call writing is seen at 23,000 then 22,900 strike, while Put writing is seen at 22,800 then 22,700 strike.

AGM:

Ceigall India, Manipal Health Enterprises, Gujarat Energy, ACC, Fedbank Financial Services, Patanjali Foods, Panacea Biotec, Balaji Telefilms, Ambuja Cements, LT Foods, Som Distilleries & Breweries, PG Electroplast, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Sri Lotus Developers & Realty.

Insider trade

TruAlt Bioenergy : Promoter group entity Nirani Holdings Pvt Ltd acquired 1.22 lakh shares in the company.

: Promoter group entity Nirani Holdings Pvt Ltd acquired 1.22 lakh shares in the company. Westlife Foodworld: Promoter group entity Admas Industries Pvt Ltd acquired 3.25 lakh shares in the company.

Promoter group entity Admas Industries Pvt Ltd acquired 3.25 lakh shares in the company. Savita Oil Technologies: Promoter Reshma Gautam Mehra acquired a total of 52,000 shares in the company.

Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM)

List of securities shortlisted in Long - Term ASM Framework Stage - I : Man Industries (India) , STL Networks.

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage -Shanti Gold International, Turtlemint Fintech Solutions, Whirlpool of India Limited.

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Tata Chemicals, UFLEX

Price Band

Price Band change from 10% to 5%: Sunflag Iron and Steel Company.

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