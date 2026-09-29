Asian Markets Today: Nikkei, Kospi, NZX 50 Fall As US-Iran War Uncertainty Weighs

Asian Markets Today: Asian markets mostly traded lower on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues as uncertainty surrounding the ongoing US-Iran war continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.73%, while South Korea's Kospi declined 0.35% in early trade. Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.1%, while New Zealand's NZX 50 dropped 0.72%.

The weakness across Asian equities came after US stocks ended lower in the previous session. The Dow Jones declined 0.67%, the S&P 500 fell 0.77%, while the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.92% lower.

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Meanwhile, US Treasury yields continued to move higher as investors remained concerned that persistent inflation could prompt further interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield ended above 5.2%, near levels last seen in 2007, while the 30-year yield topped 5.56%, around a level last seen in 2004.

Investors will track fresh US economic data on Tuesday, including the September consumer confidence reading and the August job openings and labour turnover survey, which could influence expectations around the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path and Treasury yields.

Oil Prices Today

Brent crude oil December futures prices remained elevated amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. Last checked, Brent crude December futures was trading 0.31% higher at $98.87 a barrel.

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