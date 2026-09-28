Stock Market Today Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Muted Start For D-Street Amid Renewed Geopolitical Risk Premium

Stock Market Today Live Updates:Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day. The Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile on Monday after renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and rise in crude oll prices.

The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,110 level, a discount of nearly 77 points from the Nifty futures' previous close. The domestic equity market ended lower last week, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing in the red for the seventh consecutive week, weighed down by surging bond yields and elevated oil prices.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026.