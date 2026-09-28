Stock Market Today Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Muted Start For D-Street Amid Renewed Geopolitical Risk Premium
Stock Market Today Live Updates: The Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile on Monday after renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and rise in crude oil prices.
Stock Market Today Live Updates:Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day. The Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile on Monday after renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and rise in crude oll prices.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,110 level, a discount of nearly 77 points from the Nifty futures' previous close. The domestic equity market ended lower last week, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing in the red for the seventh consecutive week, weighed down by surging bond yields and elevated oil prices.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026.
Stock Market Live: Man Infraconstruction, Godrej Properties Sign Pact For South Mumbai Residential Project
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Man Infraconstruction has entered into an agreement with Godrej Properties to develop a residential project in Marine Lines, South Mumbai.
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The project is expected to unlock an overall revenue potential of Rs 6,000 crore.
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Man Infraconstruction said it will recoup its Rs 300 crore investment through the agreement.
Stock Market Live: KCM Trade Says Indian Markets Remain Sensitive To Brent Crude, Geopolitical Developments
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Tim Waterer of KCM Trade said Indian markets remain closely tied to movements in Brent crude oil prices and have been affected by external headwinds.
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Waterer said Brent crude could fall below $90 a barrel if tensions related to the ongoing conflict de-escalate.
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He noted that US bond yields remain sensitive to developments surrounding the conflict, while mixed signals from the US and Iran continue to weigh on market sentiment.
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Waterer said the AI-driven rally has acted as a shock absorber for some global markets, helping offset pressure from broader macroeconomic concerns.
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He added that investor sentiment remains dented amid a mix of geopolitical and economic cues.
Stock Market Live: Malladi Drugs & Pharma Confidentially Files For India IPO
- Malladi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has confidentially filed draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO), according to Bloomberg.
- The company has opted for the confidential filing route, which allows it to pursue the IPO process without immediately disclosing detailed offer documents to the public.
Stock Market Live: NSE Empanels Augmont To Promote Electronic Gold Receipts
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The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has empanelled Augmont Gold Tech, a subsidiary of Augmont Enterprises, as a key partner to promote electronic gold receipts (EGRs).
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The partnership aims to simplify the creation and extinguishment of EGRs and support their trading on the exchange.
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Augmont will provide technical and operational support to help convert physical gold into EGRs and enable the conversion of EGRs back into physical gold within the regulated ecosystem.
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NSE said the collaboration is intended to strengthen the organised gold market by improving price discovery, increasing market participation and enhancing transparency for jewellers, refiners, traders and institutional investors.
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EGRs are dematerialised securities backed by physical gold stored in SEBI-accredited vaults and can be traded on the exchange, according to PTI.
Stock Market Live: Electronics PLI Scheme Disburses Rs 19,091 Crore Incentives, Attracts Rs 20,580 Crore Investment
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Beneficiaries under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing have received incentives totalling Rs 19,090.98 crore till June 2026, according to government data cited by PTI.
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The sector has attracted investments of Rs 20,580.20 crore under the scheme. A total of 32 companies were approved as beneficiaries under the electronics PLI programme.
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India has emerged as the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer globally, with smartphone exports rising to around $30 billion in FY26 from $5.5 billion in FY22.
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Across all PLI schemes, the government has disbursed Rs 36,754 crore to beneficiary companies since 2020 through June 2026.
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Besides electronics, the pharmaceutical sector received Rs 6,662 crore in incentives, while food products and auto & auto components received Rs 3,271 crore and Rs 3,174 crore, respectively, according to PTI.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Brent Crude Oil Rise 1% To Near $98 After Trump Rejects Iran Peace Proposal
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Oil prices climbed more than 1% in early Asian trading on Monday after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's latest peace proposal, raising fresh uncertainty over the conflict and the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
At the latest check, Brent crude oil was trading 0.80% higher at $98.22 per barrel. Oil prices had fallen sharply last week as Washington and Tehran held discussions on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Asian Market Indices Slip As Crude Oil Prices, Treasury Yields Rise
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Asian markets traded mixed on Monday, as crude oil prices rose amid uncertainty over the end to the US-Iran war in the Middle East.
MSCI's gauge of Asian stocks declined, with South Korea's Kospi benchmark falling over 1% as markets reopened after a holiday, while Japanese shares advanced.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.75% while the Topix gained 0.58%. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.07%, while the Kosdaq rallied 1.62%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Stock Market Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West.
From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day.
The Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile after renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and rise in crude oll prices.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026.
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