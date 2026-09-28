ArMee Infotech Allotment Status Today: How To Check On BSE, NSE And Cameo Corporate

ArMee Infotech IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Monday, Sept. 28.. Refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29, while shares are expected to be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day.

The ArMee Infotech (India) IPO was subscribed 2.44 times overall on the final day of bidding, Sept. 25.

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Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 3.20 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 2.24 times. Retail investors booked their quota 2.65 times.

ArMee Infotech IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 80 lakh shares worth Rs 300 crore. The issue price band was set at Rs 350 to Rs 375 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors was 40 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 15,000 at the upper end of the price band.

Applicants can check their ArMee Infotech IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and Cameo Corporate Services Ltd., the registrar to the issue.

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How To Check ArMee Infotech IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Step 1: Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Step 2: Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Step 3: Next, select “ArMee Infotech Limited” from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Step 5: Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Step 6: Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How To Check ArMee Infotech IPO Allotment Status On NSE?

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Step 3: Then, pick the company symbol ‘ARMEE' from the dropdown list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Step 5: Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

How To Check ArMee Infotech IPO Allotment Status On Cameo

Follow the below steps to know whether you got the ArMee Infotech public issue IPO allotment or not:

Step 1: Go to the Cameo Corporate Services IPO allotment page: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2: Select the issuer company name as ‘ArMee Infotech Limited' from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Now, choose to enter either your PAN number, IPO Application number, or DP client ID/Demat account number.

Step 4: Once done, tap on the ‘Search' option

Step 5: The allotment status, showing the shares applied by you and shares allotted to you, will be displayed on the screen.

ArMee Infotech IPO: What Happens After Allotment Is Finalised

If Shares Are Allotted

After the shares of ArMee Infotech are allotted, they will be credited to the investor's demat account before the IPO listing date. The amount corresponding to the allotted shares will be debited from the funds blocked at the time of application, while any remaining amount will be unblocked. Investors can then hold or sell the shares once they are listed on the stock exchanges.

If Shares Are Not Allotted

If shares of ArMee Infotech are not allotted, no shares will be credited to the investor's demat account. The entire amount blocked for the IPO application will be released or unblocked by the investor's bank or UPI mandate provider. The investor can use the released funds for other investments or purposes once the unblocking is completed.

ArMee Infotech IPO GMP Today

The last recorded grey market premium of ArMee Infotech was 8 as of 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 28. Based on the upper price band of Rs 375, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 383 (cap price + today's GMP). This implies a potential listing premium of 2.13% over the issue price.

Note: GMP is unofficial, based on speculative unlisted-market demand, and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

ArMee Infotech IPO Listing Date

Shares of ArMee Infotech IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, Sept. 30.

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About ArMee Infotech Ltd.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, ArMee Infotech Ltd. (AIL) is an IT infrastructure solutions and managed services company. The company provides end-to-end technology solutions across sectors including government, corporates, education, banking, and financial services and insurance (BFSI).

ArMee Infotech has also diversified into retail sales and renewable energy, expanding its business beyond its core IT services.

IT Infrastructure: Provides IT hardware and software, along with installation, integration, maintenance, and related support services.

IT Managed Services: The company also offers technical manpower, skill development and training, and annual maintenance services.

Retail Sales: ArMee Infotech operates Experience Zones focused on IT products, consumer electronics, gaming, and related merchandise.

Renewable Energy: Undertakes solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects and develops solar power projects under Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), along with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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