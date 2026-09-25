Adroit Industries vs ArMee Infotech vs Swastika Infra vs Elevate Campuses: IPO GMP, Listing Gain

The bidding for four mainboard Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) — Adroit Industries, ArMee Infotech, Swastika Infra and Elevate Campuses — enters its crucial third day today, September 25. Investor interest remains mixed, with Adroit Industries recording the highest GMP-implied listing gain, followed by ArMee Infotech, Swastika Infra and Elevate Campuses.

As the bidding window heads into its final stretch, here is a detailed breakdown of the latest IPO GMP today, subscription trends, and key details investors must know before the issues close for subscription.

IPO GMP Today: Listing Price & Expected Gains

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IPO Latest GMP Upper Price Band GMP-Implied Listing Price Implied Listing Gain Adroit Industries Rs 37 Rs 134 Rs 171 27.61% ArMee Infotech Rs 20 Rs 375 Rs 395 5.33% Swastika Infra Rs 9 Rs 185 Rs 194 4.86% Elevate Campuses Rs 2.5 Rs 362 Rs 364.5 0.69%

GMP is unofficial and based on market speculation. It does not guarantee the actual listing price.

IPO GMP Today: Estimated Gain Per Lot

Based on the latest GMP and respective retail lot sizes, the implied gain per lot is:

Adroit Industries: Rs 4,107 (Rs 37 × 111 shares)

ArMee Infotech: Rs 800 (Rs 20 × 40 shares)

Swastika Infra: Rs 729 (Rs 9 × 81 shares)

Elevate Campuses: Rs 102.5 (Rs 2.5 × 41 shares)

These figures are calculated using the latest GMP and should not be interpreted as guaranteed listing gains.

Adroit Industries IPO GMP & Day 3 Status

The Adroit Industries IPO continues to witness strong demand. By the end of Day 2, the issue was subscribed 18.07 times, driven by strong interest across investor categories.

Latest GMP: Rs 37 (indicating a 27.61% premium over the upper band of Rs 134).

Issue Size: Rs 150.71 crore (Fresh Issue of Rs 132.62 crore + OFS of Rs 18.09 crore).

Key Detail: Retail investors require a minimum investment of Rs 14,874 for 1 lot (111 shares).

Lead Manager & Registrar: Choice Capital Advisors (BRLM) and Bigshare Services (Registrar).

ArMee Infotech IPO GMP & Day 3 Status

The ArMee Infotech IPO is seeing a steady, albeit moderate, response from the street, ending Day 2 with a subscription status of 1.17 times.

Latest GMP: Rs 20 (indicating a 5.33% premium over the upper band of Rs 375).

Issue Size: Rs 300 crore (entirely a fresh issue of 80 lakh shares).

Key Detail: The minimum application size is 1 lot (40 shares), requiring a retail investment of Rs 15,000.

Lead Manager & Registrar: Khandwala Securities (BRLM) and Cameo Corporate Services (Registrar).

Swastika Infra IPO GMP & Day 3 Status

Infrastructure player Swastika Infra IPO has logged a stable subscription rate of 1.64 times at the end of Day 2 bidding.

Latest GMP: Rs 9 (indicating a 4.86% premium over the upper band of Rs 185).

Issue Size: Rs 160.88 crore (Fresh Issue of Rs 128.50 crore + OFS of Rs 32.38 crore).

Key Detail: The retail lot size is 81 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,985.

Lead Manager & Registrar: Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors (BRLM) and MUFG Intime India (Registrar).

Elevate Campuses IPO GMP & Day 3 Status

The largest public issue of the lot, the Rs 2,100-crore Elevate Campuses IPO, is experiencing slow demand, securing only 0.23 times subscription by the close of Day 2.

Latest GMP: Rs 2.5 (indicating a minor 0.69% premium over the upper price band of Rs 362).

Issue Size: Rs 2,100 crore (entirely fresh issue of 5.80 crore shares).

Key Detail: Retail application requires a minimum outlay of Rs 14,842 for 41 shares.

Lead Manager & Registrar: JM Financial (BRLM) and Kfin Technologies (Registrar).

For investors planning their bidding strategy, keep these tentative dates in mind:

IPO Closing Date: September 25, 2026

Allotment Basis Finalization: September 28, 2026

Initiation of Refunds/Credit of Shares: September 29, 2026

Tentative Listing Date (BSE & NSE): September 30, 2026

IPO GMP Today: What Investors Should Know

Grey market premium is an unofficial indicator of market sentiment towards an IPO and is not official exchange data. GMP can change before the listing and does not guarantee the actual listing price or listing-day performance.

Investors should also consider the IPO's financial performance, valuation, issue structure, subscription trends, business prospects and broader market conditions before making an investment decision.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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