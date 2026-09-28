The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani Starrer Nears Rs 100 Crore In India

The Paradise continued its steady box office run on Sunday, recording a slight rise in collections on Day 4 and moving closer to the Rs 100 crore milestone in India net.

Day 4 Box Office Collection

The Paradise collected Rs 15.70 crore net in India on Day 4, recording a 3% rise from its previous collection of Rs 15.25 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 92.10 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 109 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

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The Nani-starrer earned another Rs 2 crore from overseas markets on Sunday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 29.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 138.25 crore.

The Telugu version continued to lead the film's business on Day 4 with Rs 13.60 crore net. The Hindi version collected Rs 1.90 crore, while the Tamil version earned Rs 20 lakh.

Box Office Journey

The Paradise collected Rs 11.60 crore net from its premiere screenings before opening officially with Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1. The film then collected Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 15.70 crore on Day 4, showing a steady rise over the weekend.

State-Wise Gross Collection

On Day 4, The Paradise earned Rs 18.50 crore gross in India. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 14 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 1.42 crore, Tamil Nadu with Rs 50 lakh and Kerala with Rs 8 lakh. The rest of India contributed Rs 2.50 crore.

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About The Film

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows the marginalised Savari community as they struggle against discrimination and fight for identity, dignity and citizenship. Nani plays Jadal, a former prisoner who becomes the voice of his people and takes on the powerful Maalik family, led by Shikanja Maalik and his son Vikram Maalik (Raghav Juyal).

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama also stars Kayadu Lohar and Sonali Kulkarni. The Paradise was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 24.

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