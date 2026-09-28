AC Price Hike: Blue Star, Voltas, Bosch Home Comfort Stocks Jump Up To 3%

Shares of major appliance makers like Blue Star Ltd., Voltas Ltd., and Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd. opened in the green on Monday, after factoring in product price hikes of up to 8%.

Appliance makers are planning to hike prices of air conditioners, LED TVs, washing machines, and other products by 5% to 10% ahead of the peak festival season, effective from October 1. On Sunday, Blue Star confirmed that it will be raising the rates of air conditioners by 8%.

Other companies such as Daikin are set to raise prices by 8-10%, sources told NDTV Profit. LG Electronics will hike AC prices by 5-7% from October 1.

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The rates are being raised to pass on the soaring input costs of metals such as copper, steel, and crude derivatives, as well as currency exchange volatility due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

This marks the industry's third round of price hikes in 2026, with manufacturers troubled by sustained inflation in key inputs such as copper, aluminium, steel, and crude oil derivatives, coupled with higher freight costs, leading to more rate revisions.

AC makers typically take price increases ahead of the festive season. However, the latest hikes also come amid a sharp rise in copper and other raw material costs, higher production expenses due to new energy efficiency norms, and supply chain disruption risks stemming from tensions in West Asia. AC prices had fallen last September after the GST rate was cut to 18% from 28%.

Bosch rose to a high of Rs 1,815.30 apiece after climbing 3%; Voltas climbed 1.56% to a high of Rs 1,135.60; IFB rose 2% to an intraday high of Rs 1,249.70, and Blue Star was up 1.82% to Rs 1,568.70. Later, the shares pared some gains to trade between a range of 0.15% and 2% higher.

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