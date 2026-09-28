IPO GMP Today: Orient Cables vs German Green vs Runwal vs Acevector — Which Has the Highest Listing Gain?

Orient Cables IPO is leading the listing-gain race among the four public issues, with an implied listing gain of around 33.09%. German Green IPO is also trading at a premium in the grey market, with a potential listing gain of 20.86%, followed by Runwal Enterprises and Acevector.

The public issues of Runwal Enterprises, Orient Cables, Acevector, and German Green opened for subscription on September 25 and will close on September 29. Investors are closely tracking their potential listing performance.

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IPO Latest GMP Upper Price Band GMP-Implied Listing Price Implied Premium Orient Cables Rs 90 Rs 272 Rs 362 33.09% German Green Rs 29 Rs 139 Rs 168 20.86% Runwal Enterprises Rs 14 Rs 305 Rs 319 4.59% Acevector (Snapdeal) Rs 1 Rs 32 Rs 33 3.12%

Note: GMP is unofficial and based on grey-market activity. The GMP-implied listing price and premium are indicative and do not guarantee the actual listing price.

Here's a detailed look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for each issue as subscription entered Day 2 today.

Orient Cables IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for Orient Cables IPO is Rs 90, updated on Sept. 28 at 8:30 a.m. With the upper price band of Rs 272, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 362 (cap price + today's GMP). This translates into an implied listing gain of 33.09% over the upper issue price.

Orient Cables IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

The IPO of Orient Cables was subscribed 2.16 times as of 10:05 a.m. on Monday.

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Orient Cables IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure: Orient Cables IPO is a book build issue of Rs 552 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares aggregating to Rs 320 crore and offer for sale of 85.29 lakh shares worth Rs 232 crore.

Key Dates: Orient Cables IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 25 and closes on Sept. 29. The allotment is expected to be finalized on Sept 30 and the IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct 5, 2026.

Price Band & Lot Size: The price band is set between Rs 258 and Rs 272 per share. Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 55 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,960 at the upper end of the price band.

Lead Manager & Registrar: IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

German Green Steel & Power IPO GMP Today

The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for German Green Steel & Power IPO was reported at Rs 29 as of 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 28. With the upper price band of Rs 139, the estimated listing price of the IPO is Rs 168 (cap price + today's GMP). This implies a potential listing premium of 20.86% over the issue price.

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German Green Steel & Power IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

The IPO of German Green Steel & Power was subscribed 1.85 times as of 10:05 a.m. on Monday.

German Green Steel & Power IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure: German Green Steel & Power IPO is a book build issue of Rs 303.90 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 2.09 crore shares aggregating to Rs 290 crore and offer for sale of 10 lakh shares worth Rs 13.90 crore.

Key Dates: Opened for subscription on Sept. 25, the IPO will close on Sept. 29. The allotment is expected on Sept. 30 and a tentative listing date is fixed as Oct 5, 2026.

Price Band & Lot Size: The price band is set between Rs 132 and Rs 139 per share. Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 107 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14, 873 at the upper end of the price band.

Lead Manager & Registrar: Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for Runwal Enterprises IPO is Rs 14, updated on Sept. 28 at 8:30 a.m. With the upper price band of Rs 305, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 319 (cap price + today's GMP). This translates into an implied listing gain of 4.59% over the upper issue price.

Runwal Enterprises IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

The IPO of Runwal Enterprises was subscribed 0.43 times as of 10:05 a.m. on Monday.

Runwal Enterprises IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure: The IPO of Runwal Enterprises is entirely a fresh issue of 1.64 crore shares worth Rs 499.83 crore.

Key Dates: Opened for subscription on Sept. 25, the Runwal Enterprises IPO will close on Sept. 29. The share allotment is expected to be finalized on Sept. 30, with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct. 5.

Price Band & Lot Size: The issue price band is set at Rs 290 to Rs 305 per share. The lot size for an application is 49 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,945 (based on upper price).

Lead Manager & Registrar: ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO GMP Today

The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Acevector IPO was reported at Rs 1 as of 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 28. With the upper price band of Rs 32, the estimated listing price of the IPO is Rs 33 (cap price + today's GMP). This implies a potential listing premium of 3.12% over the issue price.

Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

The IPO of Acevector was subscribed 0.24 times as of 10:05 a.m. on Monday.

Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure: The IPO is a book build issue of Rs 420 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 8.97 crore shares aggregating to Rs 287 crore and offer for sale of 4.16 crore shares worth Rs 133 crore.

Key dates: Acevector IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 25 and closes on Sept. 29. The allotment is expected on Sept. 30, with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct 5.

Price Band & Lot Size: The price band is set between Rs 30 and Rs 32 per share. Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 468 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14, 976 at the upper end of the price band.

Lead Manager & Registrar: IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Orient Cables vs German Green Steel vs Runwal vs Acevector: GMP-Implied Listing Gains Compared

Based purely on the latest GMP, Orient Cables has the highest implied listing gain among the four IPOs at 33.09%, followed by German Green Steel & Power at 20.86%. Runwal Enterprises and Acevector indicate potential listing premiums of 4.59% and 3.12%, respectively.

Based on the latest GMP and respective lot sizes, the GMP-implied gain/loss per lot is:

Orient Cables: Rs 4,950 per lot (Rs 90 GMP × 55 shares)

German Green: Rs 3,103 (Rs 29 GMP × 107 shares)

Runwal: Rs 686 per lot (Rs 14 GMP × 49 shares)

Acevector: Rs 468 per lot (Rs 1 GMP × 468 shares)

It is important to note that grey market premiums (GMP) do not represent official data and can change before listing. So, investors should evaluate business fundamentals, financial valuation, and overall market sentiment before making an investment decision.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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