Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: Contribution To World Of Indian Music Will Remain Memorable, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary on Monday, remembering her contribution to Indian music and her global influence.

“On this, her birth anniversary, I pay my humble respects to the revered Lata Didi, who illuminated the name of our nation across the world with her divine singing talent. She not only adorned and enriched Bharatvarsha with her melodious notes but also steadfastly encouraged every endeavor linked to the prosperity of the country. Her unparalleled contribution to the world of Indian music will remain memorable for ages to come,” PM Modi wrote.

Lata Mangeshkar And Modi's Bond

Lata Mangeshkar and Narendra Modi shared a warm relationship that lasted for more than four decades. According to her brother, the veteran music director and composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar, the two shared a close bond based on affection and respect. Lata called Modi “Narendra bhai”, while he addressed her as “Didi”. She also sent him a rakhi and stayed in touch with him through calls and letters, according to reports.

Hridaynath recalled Modi's call to Lata on her 90th birthday in 2019, when he was travelling in the United States. During the conversation, Modi told her that she was older than him and that he should be seeking her blessings. Lata replied, “A person's greatness is reflected in his actions.”

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Lata Mangeshkar's Legacy

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar went on to become one of the most recognised voices in Indian cinema. Known as the “Nightingale of India,” she worked mainly as a playback singer and also composed music on occasion. Her career spanned several decades, during which she recorded around 27,000 songs across film, devotional and classical music.

Her repertoire covered several languages, including English, Russian, Dutch and Swahili, and her music continued to reach new audiences as the industry moved from gramophone records and CDs to digital platforms. Mangeshkar died in February 2022 at the age of 92.

In her memory, the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk was inaugurated in Ayodhya in 2022. The memorial features a large veena and 92 marble lotuses, representing the 92 years of her life. Her songs continue to be heard across generations, keeping her musical legacy alive.

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