Aster DM Gets 'Buy' Initiation From Motilal Oswal — Check Bull, Base And Bear Cases

The QCIL merger meaningfully deepens regional diversification, bringing a complementary set of hospital networks under one roof and creating a genuinely pan-India platform with stronger potential for cross-cluster referrals. The brokerge also highlighted that the company's cluster-led strategy anchors the growth story, with Kerala's mature, highmargin base complemented by a faster-growing Karnataka/Maharashtra and AP/Telangana footprint, providing both earnings stability and a long growth runway.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Aster DM Quality Care with a Buy rating and has set a target price of Rs 910, implying about 20% upside from the cited price of Rs 759, with bull/bear scenarios of Rs 1,110/Rs 735 hinging on the pace of QCIL synergy realisation and capacity ramp-up.

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The brokerage says the Aster DM–QCIL merger has created one of India's largest hospital platforms, with 39 hospitals and roughly 10,600 operational beds, while capacity is planned to rise beyond 15,000 beds.

The brokerge also highlighted that the company's cluster-led strategy anchors the growth story, with Kerala's mature, highmargin base complemented by a faster-growing Karnataka/Maharashtra and AP/Telangana footprint, providing both earnings stability and a long growth runway.

The QCIL merger meaningfully deepens regional diversification, bringing a complementary set of hospital networks under one roof and creating a genuinely pan-India platform with stronger potential for cross-cluster referrals.

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Prior to the QCIL merger, AsterDM had already demonstrated a growthplus-margin story (revenue +12% YoY in FY25/FY26 to Rs 4,100 crore/4,600 crore, alongside ~300 bp/90 bp margin gains), with momentum carrying into Q1 FY27 (+22%/27% revenue/Ebitda YoY) and FY26 proforma combined revenue/Ebitda of Rs 9,270 crore/Rs 2,000 crore (+14%/21% YoY).

Motilal Oswal expects revenue/EBITDA/PAT to deliver 19.5%/25%/33% CAGR over FY26-28, reaching Rs 1,320 crore/Rs 3,070 crore/Rs 1, 650 crore, respectively, aided by procurement, clinical, and cost synergies.

Key risks

QCIL integration and delays in synergy realization could weigh on margins

Expansion delays could defer growth and weaken RoCE

Regulatory changes and price caps could pressure profitability.

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