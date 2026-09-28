Avengers Endgame: Encore Box Office Collection Day 3: Marvel Re-Release Stays Steady In India

Avengers: Endgame Encore is holding its ground at the Indian box office as the special re-release enters its third day. After a strong start and steady Saturday performance, the Marvel blockbuster saw a minor dip on Sunday while continuing to attract fans back to theatres.

Here's how Avengers: Endgame Encore performed on Day 3.

Indian Box Office

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Avengers: Endgame Encore opened with Rs 7.25 crore net in India on Day 1 before collecting Rs 7.65 crore on Day 2. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 7.55 crore net across 3,787 shows, recording a 1.3% drop from the previous day. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 22.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 26.85 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

The English version led the collections on Day 3 with Rs 5.20 crore, followed by Hindi with Rs 1.60 crore. Tamil contributed Rs 40 lakh, while Telugu added Rs 35 lakh.

Worldwide Box Office

The re-release also performed strongly worldwide, earning $86 million globally in its opening weekend, including $26 million in North America and $60 million overseas. Its global total has now reached around $2.88 billion, just $39 million short of Avatar.

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About The Film

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame Encore follows the surviving Avengers as they unite for one final mission to undo the destruction caused by Thanos and bring back those who were lost.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson and Paul Rudd, among others.

Based on Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the original film was released in 2019. Avengers: Endgame Encore returned to Indian theatres on September 25, 2026, with an exclusive look at the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18.

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