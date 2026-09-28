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NSE Share Price Falls Below IPO Price For The First Time, Stock Tanks Nearly 2%

The stock pared some losses to trade 1% lower at Rs 1,774.90 as of 11:50 a.m. on its rival exchange and only trading platform, BSE.

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NSE share price tanks below IPO issue price.
Image Source: Wikimedia Commons
  • National Stock Exchange Ltd. shares fell below IPO price for the first time since listing
  • Shares dropped to a low of Rs 1,761 on the BSE during Monday trading
  • NSE's IPO price band upper limit was Rs 1,785 per share
What factors triggered the sudden fall in NSE shares?

National Stock Exchange Ltd.'s stock fell as low as 1.77% to trade below its IPO issue price on Monday for the first time since listing. The shares slipped to a low of Rs 1,761 apiece on the BSE. 

The upper price level for NSE's IPO price band was Rs 1,785. The stock pared some losses to trade 1% lower at Rs 1,774.90 as of 11:50 a.m. on its rival exchange and only trading platform, BSE. 

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