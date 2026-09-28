Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain Assures Asian Games Medal After 5-0 Quarterfinal Win

India's star boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured herself of a medal at the ongoing Asian Games after a dominant 5-0 win over Korea's Seong Suyeon in the women's 75kg quarterfinal at the Nishio Gymnasium on Monday.

Borgohain, who won a silver medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, secured her second Asian Games medal with a strong performance in the quarterfinal.

Both boxers started the bout cautiously, but Borgohain soon found her rhythm, landing a few precise punches to take the opening round 5-0.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: India vs Afghanistan Abandoned Due To Rain; India Advance To Asian Games 2026 Semi-Finals

The Indian used her long reach effectively in the second round, connecting with counter punches and jabs to once again get the better of her opponent.

Borgohain continued her aggressive approach in the final round. She landed several fierce blows and kept Seong Suyeon under pressure. The result was a third consecutive 5-0 round in her favour, with all five judges scoring the bout 30-27 for the Indian.

India Confirm Four Boxing Medals

Borgohain's victory sealed the country's fourth boxing medal at the ongoing Asian Games, having earlier secured the third boxing medal for the country after storming into the semifinals of the men's 90kg category with a quarterfinal win over Adthapong Saengtep.

Ankush Panghal and Parveen Hooda also secured medals in their respective categories.

Commonwealth Games champion Ankush ensured India's first boxing medal at the ongoing Games with a 5-0 win by unanimous decision over Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the men's 80kg quarterfinal.

ALSO READ: 'Undisputed GOAT Of This Format': Fans React As Virat Kohli Completes 15,000 Runs In ODI Cricket

Meanwhile, Parveen booked her place among the medal winners in the women's 65kg category after beating Uzbekistan's Navbakhor Khamidova 5-0 in the quarterfinal.

Parveen controlled the contest with a measured approach, using her reach and speed to maintain distance and land clean punches.

Khamidova, a 2025 World Championships silver medallist, struggled to impose herself as India relied on quick combinations and counter-attacks to win the bout on all five judges' scorecards.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.