India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, Match Timings And Squads | Asian Games 2026 Cricket Quarter Final

India will face Afghanistan in the second quarter-final of the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket tournament on Monday, September 28, at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan.

India vs Afghanistan: Date And Time

The quarter-final between India and Afghanistan will be played on Monday, Sept. 28 at 10:00 a.m. IST. The toss will take place shortly before the match starts.

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026: Venue

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 match will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

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India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026: Live Telecast In India

The India vs Afghanistan match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026: Live Streaming In India

The India vs Afghanistan match will stream live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

India vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head Record

India and Afghanistan have faced each other 18 times across formats. India have won 15 matches, while Afghanistan is yet to register a win.

Total Matches Played: 18

India Won: 15

Afghanistan Won: 0

Tied: 2

No Result: 1

India have won 15 of their 18 international matches against Afghanistan, with two matches ending in ties and one producing no result. Afghanistan are yet to beat India in men's international cricket.

India vs Afghanistan, Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin: Weather Forecast

Rain is likely to threaten the Asian Games men's cricket quarter-final between India and Afghanistan at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has forecast wet weather for the Nisshin and greater Nagoya area.

What Happens If India vs Afghanistan Is Washed Out Due To Rain?

If the India vs Afghanistan quarter-final is completely washed out and no result is possible, the higher-seeded team will advance to the semi-finals under the tournament's knockout rules. India are the seeded Full Member side in this quarter-final.

The first quarter final between Pakistan and Hong Kong was washed out due to rain, which saw Pakistan advance to the semi finals of the Asian Games 2026 by virtue of their higher ICC T20I ranking.

India vs Afghanistan Probable Playing XI

India Predicted Playing XI: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI: Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Karim Janat, Darwish Rasooli (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Faisal Shinozada, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Arab Gul Momand.

India vs Afghanistan Preview

India will carry strong T20I momentum into the Asian Games knockout stage. The batting line-up features several experienced and in-form players, with Abhishek Sharma among the key names after his record-fast T20I century against Afghanistan in New Delhi. Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma add further strength to the top order.

India also has a well-balanced bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack alongside Arshdeep Singh, while Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi provide multiple spin options that could prove useful on slow and turning pitches.

Afghanistan will rely on a combination of youth and experience. Captain Darwish Rasooli will lead the top order, while Najibullah Zadran is expected to play an important role in the middle and death overs. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Ishaq and Karim Janat will also be making valuable contributions.

Afghanistan's spin attack could be a key strength. Young spinner Arab Gul Momand comes into the match after taking four wickets against Japan, while Nangeyalia Kharoti offers another spin option.

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur

Afghanistan: Darwish Rasooli (c), Mohammad Ishaq, Imran Mir, Najibullah Zadran, Ismat Alam, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Khalid Taniwal, Mohammad Akram, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Farmanullah Safi, Hassan Eisakhil, Faisal Shinozada, Arab Gul Momand

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