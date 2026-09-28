Navi Mumbai: Tragedy Averted After Brake Failure Leaves Bus Uncontrollable, Four Vehicles Damaged

Five people were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC / ST) bus allegedly suffered brake failure, causing the driver to lose control, and rammed into multiple vehicles on the stretch between Belapur Khind and the Belapur flyover. The incident reportedly occurred at around 5:45 pm on Sunday.

Belapur Police Inspector, Lakhan Raskar, stated that, "Reports indicate that an ST bus bound for Mumbai suffered a brake failure. The bus had departed from the depot at 4 pm with 10 passengers on board. Near the Mumbai-Belapur Bridge, the brakes failed, causing the bus to collide with three cars and a rickshaw. The rickshaw driver and its passenger sustained injuries in the accident. A total of 5 people were injured and have been admitted to hospital; no fatalities have been reported, and medical treatment is currently underway. Neither the bus driver nor the ST bus passengers suffered any injuries, and the 10 passengers have since proceeded on their respective journeys."

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Fiver people travelling in the rickshaws were injured in the crash. The injured included two rickshaw drivers who were reported to be in critical condition and three passengers - a man, a woman and a teenage boy - who were said to be out of danger, the Times of India reported. All five injured were taken to MGM Hospital in CBD Belapur for treatment while the occupants of the two cars and the driver of the third rickshaw escaped unhurt.

The MSRTC bus was carrying 10 passengers, none of whom were injured. The police stated that the passengers were subsequently shifted to another bus to continue their journey.

The police identified the driver of the bus as 35 year old Sachin Tekam. Police stated that prima facie, the driver did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol, however, a medical examination was to be conducted at NMMC Hospital in Vashi to rule out the possibility, the Times of India reported.

Following the accident the police reached the scene and investigated the circumstances surrounding the crash. According to Inspector Raskar, a First Information Report (FIR) was to be registered against the bus driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accident and the resulting damaged vehicles obstructed the road and caused traffic disruptions around the accident site. Police and traffic personnel subsequently worked to remove the damaged vehicles and restore traffic movement.

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