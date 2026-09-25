PB Fintech Concall: No Mass Layoffs, Lower Marketing Spend, Higher Volume Push, And More — Five Key Takeaways

PB Fintech is looking to recalibrate costs, reduce marketing spends and lean on higher volumes as it assesses the impact of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's proposed overhaul of insurance distribution economics. The comments came a day after IRDAI released its consultation paper on "Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution", which proposes changes to commissions, expenses and distribution practices.

Shares of PB Fintech, the parent of Policybazaar, plunged as much as 34% on Thursday, hitting a fresh 52-week low, as investors assessed the potential hit to distributor economics.

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Here are five key takeaways from the company's analyst call post the report.

1. General Insurance faces the bigger impact

PB Fintech co-founder and CEO Yashish Dahiya said the proposed changes would not have a large impact on the company's life insurance business, while the general insurance business is expected to see a higher impact.

The company, however, believes higher volumes could partly offset the pressure. Dahiya said cost benefits could be passed through as volume expansion, with 15-20% growth expected as the business adjusts to the new economics.

2. No mass layoffs, but marketing costs will be recalibrated

Policybazaar CEO Sarbvir Singh said there will be no mass layoffs. Instead, the company plans to recalibrate expenses, including reducing marketing expenditure.

Dahiya said there remains scope to rationalise costs, with the contact centre contributing around 20% of revenue. The company expects lower costs to support volume expansion.

3. PB Fintech says it is more than just a distributor

Management stressed that PB Fintech also earns service revenues from partners and is not solely a policy distributor. Dahiya said the company is focused on improving customer service and claims management, arguing that the industry's real issue has been customer service and claims. The company's proposed MGA approach, he said, would support more responsible and quality distribution.

4. PoSP impact is still unclear

The Point of Sales Person (PoSP) business is currently bucketed within the agency side, but PB Fintech has yet to assess the impact of the proposed framework on this business.

Dahiya also said no consultation had been done with distributors at this stage. Singh noted that larger agents may find the proposed commission levels less attractive, while agency costs remain significantly higher than PoSP costs.

5. Capital allocation will focus on the core business

Management said capital allocation will remain focused on protecting PB Fintech's core position. Being better at claims management and customer service will be an important part of that strategy.

Management also said it does not expect an impact on FY27 results, while the broader transition could require changes to the business model. Business Standard also reported that the company expects FY28 to be a volatile transition year.

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