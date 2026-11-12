Czechia vs Spain Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Match On TV, Online?

Spain will take on Czechia in a UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Group A3 fixture at the epet ARENA in Prague.

The Spanish side head into the contest as one of the form teams in the group. They have won all four of their matches so far, scoring 12 goals, and have already secured qualification for the quarter-finals.

Czechia, meanwhile, have struggled in the competition and are at the bottom of the group after losing all four matches.

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The two sides met earlier in the competition, in which Spain registered a 3-1 victory. Spain also have a strong record against Czechia, having won six and drawn two of their eight previous meetings.

For Czechia, the match offers an opportunity to put their recent results behind them and finish the group stage on a stronger note. Spain, on the other hand, will look to maintain their winning run.

Czechia vs Spain: Date

The UEFA Nations League match between Czechia and Spain will be played on Friday, November13.

Czechia vs Spain: Time

The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:15 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Czechia vs Spain : Venue

The UEFA Nations League match will be played at the epet ARENA, Prague, Czechia.

Czechia vs Spain: Possible Lineups

Czechia predicted XI: Antonin Kinsky (GK), Vladimir Coufal, Stepan Chaloupek, Ladislav Krejci, Jiri Slama, Alex Kral, Tomas Soucek, Lukas Cerv, Lukas Ambros, Krystof Danek, Adam Hlozek.

Spain predicted XI: Unai Simon (GK), Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams, Fermin Lopez, Alex Baena, Ferran Torres.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The UEFA Nations League match between Czechia vs Spain will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

Live streaming of the UEFA Nations League match between Czechia and Spain will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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