37 Million Views, 30,000 Comments In A Day: Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Trailer Grabs Attention Online

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has caught attention after its trailer created a strong buzz online.

The official trailer of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is getting a big response on YouTube. Released on November 10, it crossed 37 million views within a day and received 31,027 comments. It also reached the No. 1 spot on the Movies trending chart.

The video carries a strong message about war and peace. It begins with the words, “Some battles are fought for victory. Some are fought for the future.” It then says, “And some remind us that the greatest victory is when war comes to an end.”

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Salman Khan is shown as an army officer caught in a tense conflict. The footage features action-packed battle scenes along with emotional moments from the lives of soldiers. It also focuses on courage, sacrifice and humanity, with peace at the heart of its message.

What Is Maatrubhumi About?

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is inspired by the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Salman Khan plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who was associated with the 16 Bihar Regiment during the confrontation.

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The story is loosely based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor's 2022 non-fiction book India's Most Fearless. It draws from events linked to the India-China conflict along the Line of Actual Control.

The cast also includes Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey, Abhilash Chaudhary, Abhishree Sen, Zeyn Shaw, Javed Khan and Vipin Bhardwaj. Anoop Bikram Shahi and Prashant Tamang are also part of the cast.

Maatrubhumi Cast And Crew

The film stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, with Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey, Abhilash Chaudhary, Abhishree Sen, Zeyn Shaw, Javed Khan, Vipin Bhardwaj, Anoop Bikram Shahi and Prashant Tamang also part of the cast.

Apoorva Lakhia has directed the film, while Salma Khan has produced it under Salman Khan Films. Chintan Gandhi has written the screenplay. The story is credited to Shiv Aroor and Suresh Nair.

Fasahat Khan is the director of photography and Mayuresh Sawant has handled the editing. The action has been choreographed by Kawee Sirikhanaerut, Dr K. Ravi Verma, Aejaz Gulab and Kevin Kumar.

The music features Himesh Reshammiya, Meet Bros, Sajid Khan, Shamir Tandon and Ayaan Lall. Ravi Basrur has worked on the background score and sound design.

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace will arrive in cinemas worldwide on December 4, 2026.

Watch Trailer Here:

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