'Legend Replaces A Legend': Trump Wants Tim Cook To Run Nvidia After Jensen Huang's Exit

US President Donald Trump has said former Apple Inc. chief executive Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia Corp. Trump made the remark in a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, shortly after Huang resigned from the chipmaker he co-founded 33 years ago.

"NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend! (sic)," Trump said.

Nvidia's board said on Thursday that it was starting a search for a permanent CEO and would consider both internal and external candidates. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO, and Harvey C. Jones has been named the board's first-ever chair. Nvidia has not responded publicly to Trump's suggestion.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Cook's Record

Cook ran Apple for 15 years after succeeding Steve Jobs in 2011. Apple announced on April 20 that he would step down as CEO. He handed over to hardware engineering chief John Ternus on Sept. 1, 2026 and became executive chairman of Apple's board, so he still holds a formal role at the iPhone maker.

During his tenure, Apple's market value rose by more than $3.6 trillion. Cook was known for operational discipline and for building one of the most efficient supply chains in the world. That background is very different from Huang's, who led as an engineer and product visionary.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.