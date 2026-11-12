India's TB Deaths Fall 38%, Treatment Success Rate Reaches 94%: WHO Report

India has recorded a 38% decline in tuberculosis (TB) mortality, outperforming the global reduction of 35%, according to the WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2026, as cited by Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The country has also reported a treatment success rate of 94%, marking progress in its efforts to eliminate the disease.

The figures highlight India's efforts to strengthen TB detection, diagnosis and treatment through nationwide screening, improved diagnostic facilities and nutritional support.

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The government's TB Mukt Bharat vision, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also focuses on encouraging public participation, or Jan Bhagidari, in the fight against the disease.

The TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan has covered more than 25 crore people between December 7, 2024, and November 8, 2026. During this period, over 11 crore chest X-rays were conducted to identify possible cases at an early stage.

The campaign also saw more than 3 crore nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT) being conducted. These molecular tests help detect TB more quickly and accurately.

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