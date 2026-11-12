Co-Payment In Health Insurance: Should You Opt For It? How To Decide The Amount

Co-payment in health insurance is a popular way to save on your insurance premiums. It essentially means sharing the medical expenses with the insurance company. Under co-payment, a part of the hospital bill is paid by you and the remaining amount is paid by the insurer.

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For example, if your co-payment is 20%, you need to pay Rs 2,000 on a bill of Rs 10,000. The insurance company will pay the remaining Rs 8,000.

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Co-payment is typically fixed when you buy the policy. You can opt for zero co-payment to 50% or even higher. People usually do this to reduce their insurance premium amount. Co-payment deduction is applicable in every policy year. It means that while getting a treatment every time in a fresh policy year, you will need to pay the co-pay amount from your pocket.

Is Co-Payment Suitable For You?

There is no one clear answer. Whether you should opt for a co-pay depends on a few factors. These include whether you have a strong emergency fund, your budget obligations, whether you carry separate cover, if you have any pre-existing diseases, etc.

Existing strong emergency fund: If you have an existing strong emergency fund, covering 6 months to one year of expenses, you may consider opting for a co-payment. This will help you save on premium costs, requiring you to pay the extra amount from the pocket only when the policy is needed to be used rather than at every renewal period.

Budget constraints: If you have too many EMIs, handling expenses like school or college fees or significant other lifestyle expenses, you may consider not opting for a co-payment. It can further add to your stress and you may even struggle with liquidity during medical emergencies without proper planning.

Corporate cover: Many salaried employees choose a co-payment option when they are already covered by a corporate cover. This allows them to save on premium without worrying about paying from their pocket during hospitalisation.

Pre-existing diseases: If you have any pre-existing diseases, it is better to avoid opting for a co-payment. You may need frequent treatments or hospitalisations. This means you will have to pay a part of the medical expenses every time you use your health insurance during the policy year.

How To Choose The Amount?

Co-payment value usually ranges from 0 to 50% or even more in most insurance policies. If you opt for a 25% co-payment, you will need to pay Rs 25,000 on a Rs 1 lakh bill. As a result, you should opt for a co-payment value that you can comfortably pay without stressing your finances.

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