'Ramayana' Shooting Locations Revealed: Here's Where Ranbir Kapoor's Movie Was Shot

Director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One brings the epic story to the big screen with a grand cast and detailed sets. Released on November 5, 2026, the makers used studios and outdoor locations across the city to recreate Ayodhya, the forests where Rama spent his exile and the battle scenes involving Ravana.

Film City Was Used To Recreate Ayodhya

Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai was one of the main shooting locations. The team built elaborate sets to recreate Ayodhya, the kingdom where Rama was born and raised. Several scenes from his early life were filmed here.

The location was also used for the gurukul scenes, where young Rama and the other princes learn from sage Vasishtha. These scenes show an important part of Rama's childhood before his exile.

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Royal Palms Studio Was Turned Into A Forest

Royal Palms Studio in Goregaon East, Mumbai was used to shoot scenes from Rama and Sita's Vanvaas (exile). The team created a forest setting to show their life away from the palace.

Rama leaves Ayodhya for a 14-year exile, with Sita and his brother Lakshman choosing to accompany him. These forest scenes show their life during this period and lead to the events that change the course of the story.

Aksa Beach Was Used For Battle Scenes

Aksa Beach in Mumbai was another location used for the film. Its wide sandy area and open shoreline made it suitable for shooting some of the battle scenes featuring Yash as Ravana. These sequences are part of the conflict that begins after Ravana abducts Sita.

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More About The Film

The story of Ramayana follows Rama's early life, his marriage to Sita and his 14-year exile with Sita and Lakshman. Their journey takes a turn when Ravana abducts Sita, prompting Rama to set out to rescue her.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, Yash appears as Ravana and Sunny Deol plays Hanuman. Arun Govil portrays King Dasharath, while Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi, Indira Krishnan is Kaushalya and Sonal Jha appears as Sumitra.

The other actors include Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Shobana as Kaikesi, Anupam Kher as the voice of Jatayu, Ajinkya Deo as Vishwamitra, Addinath M Kothare as Bharat, Saurabh Sachdeva as Mareech and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.

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