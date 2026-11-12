Ramayana's English Version: Fans Spot Extra Scenes Missing From Hindi Release | Videos

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is facing fresh scrutiny over the differences between its Hindi and English versions.

While the English cut is winning praise, viewers are sharing clips of scenes they claim were left out of the Hindi release, with fans questioning the editing choices.

What Sets The Two Versions Apart?

The Hindi cut includes several additional scenes that offer more detail about the story. These include the Bharat Milap episode, where Bharat visits Ram during his 14-year exile. It also gives more screen time to Ram's emotional journey and Lakshmana's anger towards Bharat.

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Other scenes showing Ayodhya, Ram and Sita's wedding, and an earlier appearance of Jatayu are also part of the Hindi version. The English cut is nearly 30 minutes shorter and leaves out these portions while keeping the main storyline intact.

The Hindi and English cuts have different runtimes. According to IndieWire, the Hindi version runs for 196 minutes (3 hours and 16 minutes), while the English version is 166 minutes (2 hours and 46 minutes) long.

Khar-Dushan Scene Becomes A Talking Point

Fans have also raised concerns about the editing of the Khar-Dushan sequence in the Hindi release. One social media user claimed that several portions, including an extended fight scene, had been removed. The user also criticised the way the sequence was put together.

Another viewer shared a clip of a conversation between Ram and Khar-Dushan, saying that the scene should have been included in the Indian version.

The opening confrontation between Ram and Ravana has also been discussed. Some viewers claimed that the scene was missing from the version they watched, while others disagreed. These comparisons have led to more users sharing clips from the two versions.

With comparisons continuing online, the discussion has now turned to the editing choices behind the two versions. Viewers remain divided over which cut offers a better experience, with some questioning why certain scenes did not make it into the Hindi release.

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More About The Film

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris. The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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