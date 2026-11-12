Tata Steel, Divi's Labs In Focus After Q2 Results; HDFC Securities Sees Up To 34% Upside; Check New Target Prices

HDFC Securities has reviewed the second-quarter earnings across pharma and metal sector including Divi's Laboratories and Tata Steel. The brokerage's latest assessment reflects a mixed earnings season, with healthy loan growth, improving operating performance and business expansion supporting some companies, while margin pressures, subdued demand and regulatory concerns continue to weigh on others.

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

HDFC Securities has reviewed the second-quarter earnings across pharma and metal sector including Divi's Laboratories and Tata Steel. The brokerage's latest assessment reflects a mixed earnings season, with healthy loan growth, improving operating performance and business expansion supporting some companies, while margin pressures, subdued demand and regulatory concerns continue to weigh on others.

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Divis Labs

Factoring in the strong beat in Q2, HDFC Securities has raised Divi's Labs' Ebitda by ~24/10% for FY27/28E and revised the target price to Rs 11,470, based on 43 times Q2 FY29 EV/EBITDA (implying 63x PE). The brokerage has maintained 'Add' rating on the pharma stock.

Tata Steel

The brokerage has maintained its Buy rating on Tata Steel, with a revised target price of Rs 255/share (7.5 times its FY28E consolidated EBITDA). In Q2 FY27, Tata Steel's consolidated margin further expanded to a 17-quarter high (Rs 13.3k/MT, +0.5k QoQ), driven by robust pricing gains and strong traction in the Netherlands.

Domestic sales stayed strong at +8% YoY growth, offsetting the 20% fall in the EU. Steel prices remained subdued in Q2, though they have firmed up in Q3 by ~Rs 3.5/MT QoQ in India as well as the UK. Along with higher cost transformation target for H2 FY27, this should drive the margin up in FY27E.



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