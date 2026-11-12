India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA International Friendly

The Indian men's football team will take on New Zealand in an international friendly on Thursday, November 12, as the Blue Tigers begin their first-ever tour of the country.

The match will be played at Go Media Stadium in Auckland, with head coach Khalid Jamil looking to test his side against a team that featured at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

This will be the first of two friendlies between the sides during the November FIFA international window. The matches are also part of the celebrations marking 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand.

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India will head into the contest after facing Panama, Brazil and Uruguay during the previous international window. The fixtures against New Zealand will provide another opportunity for the team to gain experience against strong international opposition.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be playing their first home matches since their campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The All Whites will be keen to make the most of home advantage in the two-match series.

The two teams have faced each other twice in senior international football.

Their first meeting, at the 1981 Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia, ended in a goalless draw. New Zealand won their second encounter 2-1 at the 2018 Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai.

India vs New Zealand: Date And Time

The India vs New Zealand international friendly will be played on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The match will kick off at 11:40 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

India vs New Zealand: Venue

The match will take place at Go Media Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand: Live Telecast

The match will not be available on television in India, according to available broadcast information.

India vs New Zealand: Live Streaming

The India vs New Zealand FIFA international friendly will be available to watch live on FIFA+ via DAZN. Fans can access the streaming through the platform's website and app.

India vs New Zealand: India's Squad

Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Som Kumar, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jithin MS, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Tomba Singh Haobam.

Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Edmund Lalrindika, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Muhammad Suhail, Ryan Williams.

Head Coach: Khalid Jamil.

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